Huge numbers of people in dozens of cities all over the world recently turned out for protests against mandatory vaccinations and other government pandemic measures. Most state and 'private' media apparently missed them ('cause they're not reporting on them) so on this NewsReal Joe and Niall run through some of the highlights - including police apparently shooting at protesters with live rounds in The Netherlands.But first up this week: the Rittenhouse trial outcome, the discreet 'retraction' of the Steele dossier, the new Oliver Stone documentary JFK Revisited, and the 'hidden hand' that has been faking news ad nauseum since 1963...01:40:09— 68.8 MBIf The Google censors it at YT, watch this podcast on Rumble or Odysee.