After the mandatory vaccination laws came into effect last year, around 40,000 people lost their jobs.

Britain on Sunday opened its vaccination drive to five and 11-year-olds

Mandatory vaccines for NHS and social care workers are set to be scrapped, it was revealed last night.The decision to scrap the controversial policy comes amid warnings of crippling staff shortages if the plan was imposed on NHS and social care workers.Health Secretary Sajid Javid , reported the Telegraph The mandatory jab requirementand been asked to work out their notice periods until March 31.But now, ministers are set to scrap the plan amid fears. In London, one in ten staff are unvaccinated.Martin Marshall,Under the new rulesCare home bosses said the government's indecision overA senior government source told the Telegraph that ministers are U-turning on the mandatory jabs policy'Omicron has changed things,' the source said. 'When we first introduced the policy, it was delta that was the dominant variant. That was very high risk in terms of how severe it was.'For omicron, while it is more transmissible, all the studies have shown it is less severe. That has changed the conversation about whether mandatory jabs are still proportionate.'Chris Hopson, chief executive of NHS Providers, said: 'There were always two risks to manage here: the risk of Covid cross-infection in healthcare settings and the consequences of losing staff if significant numbers choose not to be vaccinated.'Prior to the reported U-turn, NHS managers had been advised they could move unvaccinated medics from the frontline into roles which do not involve direct patient contact.Bosses wouldn't have to help staff find 'suitable alternative employment' and redundancy payments would not be made to those who are dismissed.Last week Mr Javid said the policy was 'under review' and he did not want to lose a single worker to the mandate.Meanwhile, NHS chief executive Amanda Pritchard told a board meeting on Thursday that the compulsory jabs policy posed 'a real element of risk' to services.She said that aiming for universal uptake was 'of course the right' objective, but added: 'At the same time, there is a real element of risk in this that local teams are facing and there's a risk for our national level targets including the expansion of the workforce, particularly in nursing.'Speaking about the U-turn over mandatory jabs for NHS and social care staff, Nadra Ahmed OBE, who chairs the National Care Association, told the Telegraph:in choosing to drive the implementation of this policy without producing impact assessment prior to taking it to the vote.Social care has been used as a pilot which has devastated our workforce and brought providers to their knees.'Mike Padgham, chairman of the Independent Care Group for York and North Yorkshire and boss of Saint Cecilia's Care Services said: 'It feels like a bit of a slap in the face.'Common sense seems to have prevailed now, but there's been a lot of heartache and sleepless nights for people - unnecessarily - in the midst of a pandemic, when we all said at the beginning that this wasn't the right approach.'This just shows that they don't understand the difference between the NHS and social care sectors and both need to be strong to support each other. 'Professor Ted Baker, the CQC's chief inspector of hospitals in England, told The Sunday Times:'We fully recognise there are concerns that the introduction of'New regulations requiring registered healthcare providers to only deploy fully vaccinated staff in patient-facing roles do not supersede other regulatory requirements.'Hospital trusts may need to make difficult risk-based decisions in order to determine the safest possible approach in different circumstances.'The Royal College of Nursing had previously said the move towardAnd the NHS Confederation, which represents NHS trusts in England, said hospitals' frontline staff would be pushed out of their roles, leading to 'more gaps in capacity at a time of intense pressure and patient demand'.Meanwhile, the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists has warned the mandate could damage care for mothers and babies. It saidPresident Dr Edward Morris said:elsewhere in the NHS. The risk of doctors, midwives or maternity support workers being dismissed from frontline roles because they are unvaccinated creates a far greater risk to maternity services' ability to deliver safe, high-quality care for women.'Britain's Covid outbreak has been gradually ticking downwards since early January, giving ministers the confidence to lift most Covid curbs aimed at limiting the spread of the virus.Cases did appear to plateau in recent days amid the emergence of a version of Omicron that may be slightly more transmissible (BA.2), but scientists have not raised concerns over the mutant strain.Expanding the battle against the virus,who are vulnerable to the virus or live with some one who is. Eligible youngsters are being offered two doses.