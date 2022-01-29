© Reuters



China will jail forty-seven steel company officials for faking air pollution data, in a sign that Beijing's crackdown on firms that are flouting environmental rules is intensifying.The officials, the municipal government said in a statement on its WeChat channel that cited court documents.The sentences. Authorities have ramped up environmental controls on the steel industry over the past decade in a bid to reduce bouts of dirty air. The goal is to have more than 530 million tons of capacity in the "ultra-low emissions" category by 2025.The officials -- at Tangshan Great Wall Steel Group Songting Iron & Steel Co., Hebei Xinda Iron & Steel Group Co., Tangshan Medium Thick Plate Co. and Tangshan Jinma Steel Group -- interfered with monitoring devices to allow the release of large quantities of pollutants in March 2021, according to the statement. Two of the companies -- Tangshan Songting and Hebei Xinda --It's part of a long-running environmental crackdown in the steelmaking hub. Tangshan Jinma and another three mills were found guilty last March of not complying with production cuts put in place to reduce pollution.