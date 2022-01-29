Society's Child
China jails nearly 50 executives for rigging air pollution data
BNN Bloomberg
Sat, 29 Jan 2022 18:34 UTC
The officials who worked at four mills in Tangshan city near Beijing, China's top steelmaking hub, were give prison sentences from six to eighteen months, the municipal government said in a statement on its WeChat channel that cited court documents.
The sentences underscore Beijing's push to clean up a major source of air pollution. Authorities have ramped up environmental controls on the steel industry over the past decade in a bid to reduce bouts of dirty air. The goal is to have more than 530 million tons of capacity in the "ultra-low emissions" category by 2025.
The officials -- at Tangshan Great Wall Steel Group Songting Iron & Steel Co., Hebei Xinda Iron & Steel Group Co., Tangshan Medium Thick Plate Co. and Tangshan Jinma Steel Group -- interfered with monitoring devices to allow the release of large quantities of pollutants in March 2021, according to the statement. Two of the companies -- Tangshan Songting and Hebei Xinda -- were also fined 4 million yuan to 7 million yuan ($628,000 to $1.1 million).
It's part of a long-running environmental crackdown in the steelmaking hub. Tangshan Jinma and another three mills were found guilty last March of not complying with production cuts put in place to reduce pollution.
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- Best of the Web: In Fortress New Zealand, faith in Saint Jacinda is starting to fade
- The folly of pandemic censorship
- 'Lies through her teeth every single day': Ron DeSantis hits back at Jen Psaki for comments about Florida schools
- Kazakh ex-president resurfaces in bid to quell coup fears
- Spotify Has Officially Become The Battleground For Big Tech's Censorship Civil War
- GOP Doctors Caucus 'infuriated' with Fauci, White House
- Teen rapper accused of shooting NYPD officer released on bond
- NHS officials 'took £70,000 bribes from drugs companies to recommend their medicines to GPs'
- Meteor fireball amazes citizens over Iquitos, Peru on January 27
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Creativity and Humanity of John Lennon
- China jails nearly 50 executives for rigging air pollution data
- Canary Islands: Floods in Tenerife as heavy rain causes chaos
- Australian outback supermarkets run out of food as desperate residents are forced to drive hundreds of kilometres to find groceries
- Canada PM Justin Trudeau ducking the Great Trucker revolt
- Western press stunned as Ukraine leader faults them for rise in tensions
- Mandate revolt spreading: Australian truck drivers join the convoy for freedom
- Once burned: Only 2 of 81 retired Portland police officers express interest in being rehired
- Joe Biden beats out Brussels sprouts for America's least favorite vegetable
- Best of the Web: UK psychologists slam government's 'nudge unit' use of 'grossly unethical' scare tactics during Covid
- We vaccinated 4 billion people... and you'll never BELIEVE what happened next
- Best of the Web: In Fortress New Zealand, faith in Saint Jacinda is starting to fade
- The folly of pandemic censorship
- 'Lies through her teeth every single day': Ron DeSantis hits back at Jen Psaki for comments about Florida schools
- Kazakh ex-president resurfaces in bid to quell coup fears
- Canada PM Justin Trudeau ducking the Great Trucker revolt
- Western press stunned as Ukraine leader faults them for rise in tensions
- Best of the Web: UK psychologists slam government's 'nudge unit' use of 'grossly unethical' scare tactics during Covid
- What explains the Croatian President's criticism of NATO's anti-Russian policies?
- Zelenskiy calls for calm, warns of destabilization amid Russia fears
- Zelensky says Ukraine lost almost $500 million to Biden war hype: 'We don't need this panic'
- Soros pours $125M into super PAC ahead of midterms
- BLM's millions unaccounted for after leaders quietly jumped ship
- Poland ready to make deal with Russia
- Biden spits on Putin's request for security
- EU watchdog accuses Ursula von der Leyen of 'maladministration'; hand over secret texts sent to Pfizer's CEO to buy 1.8B Covid jabs
- Scott Ritter: America couldn't defend Ukraine even if it wanted to
- Worms turning? PM Bennett says Netanyahu threatened to sic his 'army' on me for forming government without him
- Ukraine asks Western media to tone down 'panic'
- Biden administration to regulate Bitcoin, NFTs and cryptocurrencies as matter of 'national security' within weeks
- SOTT Focus: NewsReal Short: UK Official Stats Reveal How Many People Actually Died From Covid-19
- Spotify Has Officially Become The Battleground For Big Tech's Censorship Civil War
- GOP Doctors Caucus 'infuriated' with Fauci, White House
- Teen rapper accused of shooting NYPD officer released on bond
- NHS officials 'took £70,000 bribes from drugs companies to recommend their medicines to GPs'
- China jails nearly 50 executives for rigging air pollution data
- Mandate revolt spreading: Australian truck drivers join the convoy for freedom
- Once burned: Only 2 of 81 retired Portland police officers express interest in being rehired
- Russian citizens residing in breakaway regions of Donetsk & Lugansk can join Russian army, lawmaker says
- China quietly locks down 1.2 million people in area near Beijing over 'handful of cases' as Olympic date nears
- Quebec Walmarts install vaccine passport scanner booths to screen customers
- Court strikes down Pennsylvania's 'unconstitutional' universal vote-by-mail law
- Sean Penn says 'cowardly' men are surrendering their masculinity
- Steven Crowder thoroughly exposes Wikipedia's left-wing bias
- Parent rights activists slam ACLU for opposing curriculum transparency laws amid CRT battles
- UK parents jailed after baby died with 60+ broken bones in 'despicable' abuse case, child cruelty cases surged during lockdowns
- Sweden rejects Covid vaccines for children under 12 finding 'little medical benefit'
- Police arrest woman's rights activist on suspicion of 'hate crimes' after she put up 'offensive' posters advocating for single-sex prisons
- UK gov't threatens crackdown on unemployed who haven't a found job in the next four weeks
- Best of the Web: Bridge in Pittsburgh collapses hours before Biden's scheduled speech several miles away on 're-building American infrastructure'
- CNN in meltdown mode over Biden-Ukraine phone call fiasco
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Creativity and Humanity of John Lennon
- Ice-age remains near Sea of Galilee show ancient residents thrived as ice melted
- Possible lunisolar calendar systems at Gobekli Tepe and Karahan Tepe
- Across the Muslim world, Islamism is going out of vogue
- Archaeological discoveries show Poverty Point is more complex than previously known
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Wall Street and the Russian Revolution, with Richard B. Spence
- Is Vesuvius taking an extended siesta?
- How the untimely death of RG Collingwood changed the course of philosophy forever
- As a former US intelligence officer, I see a red flag in the CIA's latest anti-Russia playbook
- Metal plate inserted into 2,000 year-old Peruvian warrior's skull may be oldest evidence of surgery
- Early hominid in China had biggest known brain of the time
- 2,000-year-old Celtic hoard of gold 'rainbow cups' discovered in Germany
- Pathologizing politics: The difference between pathocracy studies and the F-scale
- Rare African script holds clues to the evolution of writing
- Extremely rare 2000-year-old wooden figure unearthed in a Buckinghamshire ditch
- Earliest human remains in eastern Africa dated to more than 230,000 years ago
- Mysterious ancient tombs reveal 4,500-year-old highway network in north-west Arabia
- Ancient Mesopotamian discovery transforms knowledge of early farming
- Contrary to Hollywood, study finds medieval warhorses were surprisingly small in stature
- 6th century mosaic revealed in Turkey during excavation
- Ancient solar storm smashed Earth at the wrong part of the sun's cycle — and scientists are concerned
- Glaciers and Earth's 'Great Unconformity' explored in new study
- Watch: Kid Explains Intelligent Design to His Dad
- New species of 'incredibly rare' insect discovered
- When it comes to mass extinction, meteorite size doesn't matter
- Robot successfully performs keyhole surgery on pigs without human help
- Rare 'missing link' black hole found
- Scientists explain mysterious finger-like features in solar flares
- A bioelectronic tongue 'tastes' sweetness
- Ancient ice reveals mysterious solar storm
- Birds shuffle and repeat their tunes to keep the audience listening
- Best of the Web: Mysterious energy source is 'pulsing every 20 minutes' - Object unlike anything astronomers have seen before
- Southern Ocean storms cause outgassing of carbon dioxide
- The eye: A classic example of natural design
- Why no one is freaking out about the looming massive earthquake threat in the Pacific Northwest
- Why the Yamnaya population should be seen as quintessentially European
- Impossible material made possible inside a graphene sandwich
- Even in the depths of sleep our brains are alert to stranger danger, new study reveals
- Cambrian explosion becomes more explosive
- Monster black hole spotted on dwarf galaxy 'giving birth' to stars
- Canary Islands: Floods in Tenerife as heavy rain causes chaos
- Australian outback supermarkets run out of food as desperate residents are forced to drive hundreds of kilometres to find groceries
- Shark attacks rose worldwide in 2021 - and 64% of bites occurred in the U.S.
- Thermal waterfall in Toplita, Romania frozen for the first time in recent years
- Bus falls into large sinkhole at depot in Hong Kong, China
- 11-year-old boy killed by dog pack in China
- Shallow magnitude 6.5 earthquake in the Kermadec Islands region
- Japan's Sakurajima volcanic eruption sends plumes of smoke and ash into the air
- Up to 164 cm (65 inches) of snow in Tuapse region of Krasnodar Krai, Russia
- Shallow 6.1 magnitude earthquake off Panama
- Rain triggers deadly landslides and floods in Tolima, Colombia
- Rare snowfall hits the city of Tinejdad, Morocco - Unusual scenes in desert climate
- Woman brutally mauled, killed by pack of stray dogs in Uttar Pradesh, India
- Best of the Web: It's so cold in the eastern Mediterranean, the Aegean Sea in Greece is freezing
- Rare Middle East snow brings both joy and misery
- Madagascar, Mozambique and Malawi - Tropical Storm Ana death toll climbs to at least 70
- Bomb cyclone threatens New England region Jan 28-29, 2022
- Tonga region hit by magnitude 6.2 earthquake just weeks after huge volcanic eruption and tsunami devastated the islands
- Cold front brings snowfall to the Canary Islands
- First ever sighting of a black tern from the northern hemisphere in New Zealand
- Meteor fireball amazes citizens over Iquitos, Peru on January 27
- Meteor fireball over Missouri on January 29
- Meteor fireball over Alaska on January 26
- Meteor fireball over Tianjin, China on January 26
- Meteor fireball over North and South Carolina on January 26
- Meteor fireball over Lazio region in Italy on January 26
- Meteor fireball over North Carolina on January 25
- Meteor fireball over California and Nevada on January 23
- Meteor fireball over the Atlantic Ocean (Jan. 20)
- Meteor fireball over east of Spain (Jan. 15)
- Meteor fireball over Quebec and Vermont on January 19
- Meteor fireball over north of Spain (Jan 19)
- Meteor fireball over Wisconsin and surrounding states on January 20
- Meteor fireball over Oklahoma on January 18
- Meteor fireball over France on January 16
- Meteor fireball over the Mediterranean Sea (Jan. 18)
- Meteor fireball over Morocco (Jan. 2)
- Meteor fireball over Illinois on January 18
- Meteor fireball over Rajasthan, India on January 2
- Meteor fireball over 4 states of Brazil on January 14
- Pfizer's poison Covid pill
- UK scientists: Tougher Covid restrictions in Scotland and Wales 'haven't made any difference'
- 2021 less deadly than 2015, ONS data show
- CDC 'Pivoting its language' on vaccination status
- Testing healthy people is stupid
- Boston patient removed from heart transplant list for being unvaccinated
- Shame on Australia for rejecting science — World's tennis great is already immune to COVID
- Large, peer-reviewed research study proves ivermectin works
- Best of the Web: Mercola: Can the Shot Suppress Your Immune System
- 'Antimicrobial resistance' among leading causes of death globally, comprehensive analysis finds
- Record hospitalisations in highly vaccinated US states as omicron surge peaks
- Official data suggests the Triple Vaccinated may be developing Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome at an alarming rate
- Deaths up 40% among those aged 18-64 based on life insurance claims for 2021 after COVID-19 vaccine roll outs
- New research suggests COVID was less deadly than thought in first year of pandemic
- Triple-jabbed over-30s have higher infection rates than the unvaccinated, UKHSA data show
- The right to healthy food: Comorbidities & COVID-19
- Best of the Web: CDC study finds natural immunity is superior to vaccine immunity: long-lasting and broad spectrum
- Why are pandemic babies developmentally stunted?
- WHO says there's no evidence healthy children and adolescents need Covid boosters
- Study finds that even mild cases of Covid-19 affect memory & attention
- Dogs understand many more words than we think
- Breathing: the master clock of the sleeping brain
- When art transports us, where do we actually go?
- Should philosophers censor Kevin MacDonald?
- Best of the Web: Breaking the Spell: MindSpace, Trance Warfare, and Neuro Linguistic Programming
- Dogs recognize when humans speak different languages
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Managerial Revolution and the Circulation of the Elites
- Power vs Force: The inevitable collapse of the New World Order
- Don't let cancel culture grinches strip your joy from Christmas
- The machine model of biology, denial of the mystery, biological reductionism and the scientist who tried to warn us: Interview with Richard Strohman
- 'Porn is a disgrace': Superstar singer Billie Eilish says watching it has 'destroyed' her brain
- Young people turn to collectivism because of these psychological disparities
- Best of the Web: The Psychorium: A needed new analytical tool in the study of pathocracy
- The ambiguity of the evidence - Stephen Meyer's 'The God Hypothesis'
- How to de-program Greta Thunberg
- Brain surgery without a scalpel
- Panpsychism is starting to push out naturalism as a scientific world view
- Majority of adults in US believe in afterlife, Republicans much more than Democrats, poll shows
- Five reasons why Dostoevsky is SO great
- Psychopaths and the managerial class: How homology in modus operandi risks pathocratic capture
- Utah's most infamous UFO sightings
- Reports of unexplained sightings in skies above Northern Ireland increase again in 2021
- Ancient UFO History and the Oppenheimer-Einstein Report
- Pentagon launching new UFO investigation unit, replacing Navy group
- UFOs buzzing US warships may be aliens says America's top spy chief
- SOTT Focus: The Public Have Been Led To Believe UFOs Don't Exist. But They Do
- Best of the Web: UFOs crippled ten of my nuclear missiles at top-secret US air base, claims ex-NASA moon landing engineer
- UFO watchers stumped by jaw-dropping clear footage of mystery black shape in the sky
- 8 firsthand accounts of recent UFO sightings in Horry County, South Carolina
- Sheriff investigates reported ghost-like sighting in California mountain range
- UFO theories abound as video of mysterious object spotted in Louisiana sky goes viral
- Colombian mayor shares video of 'ghost attack' in his office
- Unidentified aerial phenomenon sighting in South Carolina stirs MUFON interest
- SOTT Focus: Noah Donohoe: Missing 411?
- The evidence of encounters with UFOs is mounting, uncontestable and, thank goodness, being taken seriously for the first time
- Best of the Web: 70 years of cover-ups over UFOs are finally coming to an end. I believe we're on the verge of a profound breakthrough
- 'What if we're the ants in this network of civilisations?' asks UFO expert, as he says we should prepare for imminent ET contact
- Best of the Web: Watershed Pentagon UFO report says 143 'Unidentified Aerial Phenomena' incidents since 2004 'unexplained', does not rule out ET origin
- From the plandemic to the alien threat?
- Strange lights spotted in night sky over India's Gujarat region
- Joe Biden beats out Brussels sprouts for America's least favorite vegetable
- We vaccinated 4 billion people... and you'll never BELIEVE what happened next
- Trudeau claims truckers only hate him because he's black
- Polite Canadian Truck Drivers Ask Evil, Tyrannical Government To 'Please Restore Our Freedoms If You Don't Mind, Eh'
- Oppa Dead Hand Style? PSY song plays over mysterious radio station believed to be Russian fail-safe
- Flashback: White liberals watch in amazement as black man acquires ID
- Pfizer CEO: SCOTUS ruling a 'clear violation of our Constitutional right to produce experimental drugs and use the full power of government to force the entire population to inject them into their bodies'
- Fugitive ostriches invade Chinese city center
- Businesses now requiring positive COVID test as proof of vaccination
- Nation observes 0 seconds of silence to read the names of those killed by Trump supporters on January 6th
- Grieving AOC lays memorial wreath at her grave on January 6th
- White man callously attacks Native American Woman
- 23 Covid-skeptic memes to kick off 2022!
- AOC claims Ron DeSantis kidnapped her and held her hostage in Miami and now she is dead
- Due to supply chain issues Democrats recommend mailing in your votes for 2024 now
- White House decorated with touching 2021 Christmas message: 'YOU WILL DIE'
- New York restaurant adds voting booth so they can allow people in without ID
- Presidential address lasts hours as Biden keeps trying to say 'Omicron' correctly
- Hillary Clinton reportedly considering losing again
- Bezos orders workers to dig through tornado rubble to keep filling orders
Quote of the Day
In war, truth is the first casualty.
- Aeschylus
Recent Comments
If Trudeau is not in Ottawa, he would be advised to give up now.
If Trudeau is still in Ottawa, he would be advised to give up now.
It is an act of bravery but also of desperation. Once the tyranny of health passports arrives, there will be no escape. The window of opportunity...
Ducking till a sitting duck.
. Trudeau is an organ grinders monkey, of the same family of exhibition apes, commonly known as - Leaders, those that follow them, can freely stop...
Comment: In recent years China has repeatedly delivered equitable sentences to everyone from corrupt bankers and government officials, to child murderers, a state of affairs citizens in the 'liberal' decaying West are increasingly denied: