Three quarters of police forces on course to miss recruitment targets

'For victims of domestic abuse or stalking it is particularly traumatic to know that the suspect has been released without any conditions'.At least 12,000 suspected sex offenders were released back into their community by police without any bail conditions, putting victims at risk, Home Office figures reveal.A further 55,000 arrested for violent offences were also released under investigation in the year to March 2021, meaning no conditions were placed on them after their release to protect the public.She told The Telegraph: "It cannot be right that tens of thousands of people suspected of committing violent and sexual offences are released in our communities without any conditions at all."For victims of domestic abuse or stalking it is particularly traumatic to know that the suspect has been released without any conditions at all ."In December the Government was warned by the independent police and justice inspectorates that "in many cases of domestic abuse and stalking, suspects are RUI instead of being bailed with conditions".Ms Cooper said: "Ministers must urgently set out when they plan to change the system so there are proper conditions on suspects of violent crime and sexual offences that can keep victims and communities safe and secure."A Home Office spokesman said its new crime bill would remove the perceived presumption against bail: "This will lead a reduction in the use of release under investigation by police forces and should mean more suspects are placed on bail."Three quarters of the 43 police forces in England and Wales are on course to miss their recruitment targets, an analysis has revealed.Just 11 of the constabularies are on course to hit their targets that will ensure the Government raises the number of officers by 20,000 within the next 15 months.Four forces - Gloucestershire, Warwickshire, City of London, Thames Valley - have seen a reduction in the number of officers recruited in the past year.A total of 11,048 extra officers have been recruited under the Government's uplift in the 29 months since it started in September 2019 - a rate of 381 more officers per month.To meet the target of 20,000 by March 2023, that rate would have to increase to 597 per month over the next 15 months, according to the analysis by the Liberal Democrats.Lib Dem MP for Oxford West Layla Moran said: "We are seeing three in four police forces across the country miss their recruitment targets."In true blue Home Counties like Oxfordshire, Buckinghamshire and Berkshire residents are seeing police officer cuts rather than the increase they were promised."Our communities are worried about crime and are yet again on track to suffer from one of Boris Johnson's broken promises."