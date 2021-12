A father and his girlfriend have been sentenced to death in China after he threw his two children from his apartment building because his new girlfriend did not want another woman's kids.The two young children fell from the tower block in the municipality of Chongqing, China, on November 2 last year.at what had just happened.He claimed at the time that he was asleep when the children fell out of the window and said he was woken up by people shouting downstairs after discovering the bodies on a grass lawn.Zhang started a relationship with Chengchen while he was still married, and he divorced Meilin later., so the daughter would remain with her mother and the son would remain with his father until he was six-years-old.However,after seeing his girlfriend cut her wrists during a live video chat.According to local media,so that they could start a new family without any children from his former marriage.The suspect's ex-wife said: 'The moment I heard my kids were actually thrown out of the 15th-floor by their father and the mistress, I couldn't find any words to describe my feelings.She claimed her ex-husband cried in court and apologised for his actions while his girlfriend denied accusations against her many times.The trial got underway at the Chongqing No. 5 Intermediate People's Court in July.On 28th December, Zhang was reportedly sentenced to death for killing his children.It is unclear if they plan to appeal the decision.