Sarah Everard murder: How it happened

"This man not only got through the vetting after indecency offences in 2015, in 2018 he was taken into the Met

- he was then given a gun to carry on the streets

The police vetting process

Ex-Tory leader calls for Met commissioner to resign

Are women safe on our streets?

, adding a culture within the force allowed Wayne Couzens "to flourish".Every police officer in the UK should be re-vettedhas said.Parm Sandhu told Sky News she had "real concerns" more people "with questionable backgrounds" had been missed under current vetting procedures.She spoke afterThe 48-year-old serving Met officer abducted Ms Everard under the guise of an arrest as she walked home from a friend's house in south London on 3 March., according to a report in The Times.Ms Sandhu told Sky News' Trevor Phillips on Sunday that Couzens was a "monster in uniform", but added: "Unfortunately"And the WhatsApp group that he was a part of, and other people are, is just one sign of that.""Everybody who works in policing now should be re-vetted. Those people who got through the vetting procedure 20 years ago, 30 years ago, all of them," she said."It needs to be done now as an urgent measure to reassure the public and rebuild the trust and confidence that policing has lost, but it needs to be done on a regular basis so that we don't have anybody that even comes close to the actions of Wayne Couzens."She continued:of London, so that was another form of vetting."However, Dal Babu, a former Met chief superintendent, told Sky NewsHe said: "The idea of doing a full re-vetting all individual officers is a huge task and I am not entirely sure that is what's needed."You do have an ongoing vetting process throughout when you are in the service."He said, however,Every potential officer goes through a vetting process as part of their application, which includes disclosing information about themselves, their family, and friends.Convictions and cautions do not automatically prevent someone joining the police, with age at the time, how long ago it was committed, and the nature of the offence taken into account.All cautions, investigations or convictions linked to family members or friends must be declared.The College of Policing guidance states: "Where the subject has previously come to adverse police attention - for example, been arrested, subject of a criminal allegation, or subject of investigation - but these matters have not resulted in a criminal conviction, a case-by-case assessment will be made.", with potential recruits expected to be able to manage existing loans, to prevent them becoming a blackmail target.Vetting clearance can last anywhere from three to 10 years, depending on the role.Ms Everard's case has led to calls for Met Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick to step down in light of the erosion of trust in the force.Speaking to Sky News, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss did not give her backing to such demands.But she did say it had become "abundantly clear" that there needed to be a "change of culture in the police" and the wider criminal justice system."One of the things I'm focused on as foreign secretary is dealing with sexual violence in war, but we certainly need to address that issue at home in the UK," she told deputy political editor Sam Coates."Because I'm concerned that women don't feel safe enough on the streets and that we do need a change of culture in the police and we do need a change of culture across the justice system."People perpetrating those types of crimes need to understand that they're going to be brought to justice."Sir Iain Duncan Smith, the former Conservative Party leader, told Sky News it is time for a "new broom" in the Metropolitan Police and said there were "issues here about leadership and focus".He added: "The idea that. I think that's the thing that's really failed.The Commons Speaker is seeking urgent talks with Commissioner Dick following the revelation.Ms Sandhu said the only way to rebuild public trust would be if everyone working in policing was re-vetted, and also called for an independent inquiry."I believe there are other individuals who have got questionable backgrounds who should be being looked at, not just in the Met but right up and down the country, and I think we have missed that," she said.Ms Sandhu continued: "Instead of looking backwards, we should be looking forward and making sure those individuals are being targeted now."This process should be repeated on a "regular basis", she added.It comes as Police Scotland introduced a "simple" verification check for lone officers, to provide reassurance to the public they are genuine.The murder of Sarah Everard by a serving Metropolitan Police officer has triggered an outpouring of concern over women's safety in the UK.We want you to share your experiences, and your questions for our panel of experts. We'd also love to hear your solutions.