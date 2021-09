© Pixabay / Tumisu

Scotland Yard is set to expand its controversial facial recognition surveillance dragnet across London in a £3 million deal that allows the UK's largest police force to track suspects using older images from CCTV and social media.Last month, the Mayor of London's officeUnder the four-year agreement , Japanese tech firm NEC Corporation will supply the RFR systems - which will afford the Met Police "opportunities... not previously available to support the detection and matching of faces" and enable the force to "effectively exploit" investigative opportunities from the rapid growth of "image data sources".Although the system is due to go live by year's end, the country's data watchdog - the Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) - told Wired UK that"before, during and after its use".Among these compliance requirements is the completion of a Data Protection Impact Assessment (DPIA) prior to processing personal data. According to the tech news outlet, the Met had not yet submitted a DPIA when the Deputy Mayor for Policing and Crime approved the RFR purchase - despite the agreement proposal noting that the system will "ensure a privacy by design approach".But an unnamed Met spokesperson said it needed to identify a vendor before publishing the DPIA. They added that the use of images would be "subject [to] a carefully implemented framework" regarding "expectations of privacy" butIn addition, the London Policing Ethics Panel - an independent oversight body created by the mayor's office - had reportedly not reviewed or advised the Met on the use of RFR prior to the signing of the agreement. The panel has not commented on the purchase as yet.An unidentified mayor's office spokesperson claimed that the tech would shorten the time needed to identify suspects and help tackle crime rates in the capital, but admitted that the Met needed to be "proportionate and transparent" with its use to "retain the trust of all Londoners".Last week, London Mayor Sadiq Khan released, which outlines a number of guidelines on the use of new data-enabled technology in the city. Although, the document noted that tech like facial recognition systems "should not be deployed" if they did not meet the "very high bar" set by the ICO for using biometric data.According to a report by police watchdog HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services,- as opposed to the spotlight around 'Live Facial Recognition' (LFR) technology, which is used by the Met and other forces to scan faces in real-time and match them to a "watchlist".The Met has continued to deploy LFR tech despite a House of Commons committee recommending against its use in July 2019. In its purchase proposal,. The Met reportedly sources both products from the NEC Corporation, which declined to comment.However, Daragh Murray, a University of Essex lecturer who has reviewed the Met's use of facial recognition tech, told the outlet thatand could be "strikingly similar" depending on how they are deployed.