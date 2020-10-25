could soon be expanded

Millions of people are being monitored for social distancing as part of a government-backed project secretly rolled out across Britain, the Mail can reveal.In what campaigners callAn investigation revealed that Vivacity Labs, the company behind the Artificial Intelligence camera technology, was awarded almost £50,000 by the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy [BEIS] in JuneThe brief from public body Innovate UK - funded by BEIS - said pedestriansVivacity - whose Cambridge-educated founders created the social distancing tech to 'help inform [government] policy decisions' -to social distancing from its cameras across Britain. In addition,, cited Vivacity data in a report about reducing the two-metre rule to one metre.In an interview last month, Mark Nicholson, one of Vivacity's founders, saidUnaware: A pedestrian under the camerasFormer Conservative Party leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith said last night:'The reason why you film cars is to stop road accidents and things like that.Edin Omanovic, of campaign group Privacy International, said:'Sensors we're told are for monitoring traffic are later used to monitor social distancing, and. You have to draw a line somewhere.Vivacity's patented 'sensors' contain an artificially intelligent camera which can differentiate in real-time between modes of transport such as cars, bicycles, lorries and pedestrians. The sensors can be specifically installed or attached to existing CCTV cameras. The vast majority of video is deleted within seconds, though occasionally footage is viewed by the company's designers when testing improvements to software.When the company improved the technology so it could analyse whether pedestrians were complying with the two-metre rule, Vivacity approached more than 30 councils it was working with, as well as the Government, to see if they would be interested in using the data.The cameras are able to identify areas where people are walking less than two metres apart. The current method does not identify individuals so could not be used for enforcement. Despite privacy fears, no councils contacted by the Mail conducted a public consultation on changing the use of the cameras. Under data protection legislation, they were not legally obliged to consult the public because Vivacity's sensors are not classed as 'recording personal data', with the majority of recordings deleted within seconds.But Mark Gracey, an expert in the legislation, said: 'There may be a public expectation that there should be notification of the change in the purpose of the technology.' A spokesman for the Information Commissioners' Office said it was important for creators of monitoring or surveillance technology in 'publicly accessible places' to be 'transparent about how it is being used'.Earlier this year, Vivacity was awarded a £49,481 grant from Innovate UK, which invests in science and research in Britain, to monitor social distancing. Describing the six-month project, a brief said:Being able to target lockdown enforcement to areas where there is a higher number of social interactions (less than two metres) is important.'The company said it would use the money to improve its analysis and ', the increased risk of infection'.Concerns over the use of the Vivacity sensors emerged at a scrutiny committee of Kent County Council earlier this month when plans to install the cameras were discussed.After the council was 'advised' that the technology could be used to monitor social distancing, Conservative councillor Rory Love said 'serious questions should be asked'.he told the Mail.'And if these kind of sensors are to be used in cities, there ought to be public consultation and scrutiny about whether we allow it.'A spokesman for the Department for Business said Innovate UK was 'funding short-term projects that address and mitigate the health, social, economic, cultural and environmental impacts of the Covid-19 outbreak'.A Vivacity spokesman said the technology cannot differentiate between household groups and strangers, meaning it could not make a judgement on whether social distancing is being adhered to or be used as part of enforcement.He said the technology can merely illustrate the changes in people's behaviours before and after lockdown restrictions are put in place, adding: 'Our data has only been used to inform the statistical view of overall measurement of social distancing.'Co-founder Peter Mildon said he was 'very happy when I go to sleep at night that we are not creating Big Brother'. He added that he could not discuss the DfT contract because there was a 'confidentiality clause'.Cambridgeshire County Council said it had agreed with Vivacity and the DfT to 'use sensory data from our cameras as part of the Covid-19 response, including monitoring traffic flow and social distancing'.Oxfordshire County Council said it had received reports on social distancing from Vivacity which could be used to 'inform ourselves of pinch-point issues', but they were not actively being monitored.Councillor Mike Greene, of Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole council, said it was 'aware the sensors can approximate the distance between pedestrians and that Vivacity have been studying social distancing but not in a way that identifies individuals'.Warwickshire County Council said it did not carry out a public consultation because the change in use was 'an urgent measure in response to the pandemic'.A Department for Transport source said the social distancing data was not being used to inform government decisions on coronavirus measures.