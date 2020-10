A customer walks towards the shop entrance The CCTV system works out using artificial intelligence if the person is wearing a mask or not A green or red message is displayed on a screen If the customer is wearing a mask, access is allowed If not, entry is refused - the doors won't open

A new CCTV security system that can tell if shoppers are wearing a face mask - and refuse entry to those who aren't - is now being installed at a number of stores across the UK.The technology is being fitted by shops to ban awkward customers who refuse to wear a face covering during the coronavirus pandemic BirminghamLive discovered that as many as HALF of people visiting one branch of Morrisons And one Midlands attraction said it has experienced 'aggressive' behaviour from visitors when they were asked to put on a mask, or to wear it properly. It warned that anyone being abusive would be asked to leave immediately.With coronavirus cases on the rise and England now in a three-tier system of lockdown restrictions , some stores areThe camera system works out if a potential customer approaching the entry doors is wearing a mask or not and then displays a message on a screen to allow or deny access.Customers who are not wearing a mask are refused entry automatically through the electronic doors."The technology is just fantastic; the CCTV system automatically allows or denies access to the shop and means staff don't have to be put at risk from difficult customers complaining, or potentially worse", explains James Ritchey from CCTV.co.uk How the Face Mask Detecting CCTV works:Whiteley's Garden Centre in Mirfield is using a Videcon system to control customers behaviour at the main entrance to the store.They welcome 450 visitors a day, and said staffing the door was a full-time job. They sayThe solution has been developed because it is now the shops' responsibility to protect both their own staff and the health of their customers.Mr Ritchey added: "Retailers are working so hard to stay open during these most difficult times, and this system means staff aren't in the firing line from customers unhappy about current restrictions."The other side of using an automated system is it gives customers worried about the virus confidence as they enter a tightly controlled secure Covid-19 store."The Government says people are expected to wear a face covering before entering any of these settings and must keep it on until they leave unless there is a reasonable excuse for removing it.You should also wear a face covering in indoor places not listed above where social distancing may be difficult and where you will come into contact with people you do not normally meet.Face coverings are needed in NHS settings, including hospitals and primary or community care settings, such as GP surgeries. They are also advised to be worn in care homes.Premises where face coverings are required "should take reasonable steps to promote compliance with the law", the Government said.and transport operators can deny access if a passenger is not wearing a face covering, or direct them to either put one on or get off the service.Police and Transport for London officers have enforcement powers including issuing fines of £200 (reduced to £100 if paid within 14 days) for the first offence.Repeat offenders receiving fines on public transport or in an indoor setting will have their fines doubled at each offence.