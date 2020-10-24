© Twitter / Jamie Bryson @JamieBrysonCPNI

guidelines

The ban was announced without a clarification of what goods were considered non-essential

The government of Wales has received more than they bargained for after ordering supermarkets not to sell 'non-essential' goods... like clothing, books, phones and lots of other things that many people just can't live without.Customers of large retailers in Wales were greeted on Saturday with rows upon rows of shelves covered with plastic sheets or crisscrossed with tape. Themeant to curb the spread of Covid-19."firebreakAnd if a small shop cannot sell clothes, apparently neither can a giant retailer. That is because the government has to "maintain a level playing field" and not allow people "browsing around supermarkets looking for non-essential goods", as First Minister Mark Drakeford put it. So,Naturally, many were not amused, and pounced on Drakeford and the Welsh Labour Party for coming up with the new rules.Some even tried to defy the ban, or advocated non-compliance through their actions.Others responded with somewhat morbid humor, ridiculing the new measures or suggesting how they could be circumvented., leaving large retailers to guess.naturally, much to the chagrin of their customers.Books are one item many consider essential in their lives and would like to see made available during the next two weeks. There have also been complaints about the ban covering clothing,for Guy Fawkes' Night, which will take place in the second week of the lockdown.