© Jack Guez/AFP/Getty Images



Israel has entered a second national coronavirus lockdown, with residents facingThe cabinet released a full list of rules on Thursday, setting out a return to stringent measures Israelis had hoped were behind them when they endured a similar lockdown in spring.As of Friday afternoon, with a few exceptions,The prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, had said the move was essential after hospitals "raised the red flag" following a steep surge in Covid-19 cases. However, anger has flared over whether he reopened the economy too hastily following the previous lockdown.In an address to the nation on Wednesday night, the country's president, Reuanywhereven Rivlin, admitted the country's leadership had not done enough. "You trusted us and we let you down," he said."Tonight, I would like to say that I understand the feelings of confusion and uncertainty, the anxiety that many people are feeling," he added, going on to apologise for breaking lockdown rules in April, when his daughter visited him."My loneliness is no more painful than the loneliness that many of you - who were so careful to follow the word and the spirit of the instructions - experience."On the other hand, sections of religious Israel - notably the ultra-Orthodox communities who often live in poorer, cramped neighbourhoods - feel that they have been unfairly blamed for the spread of the virus, by which they have been disproportionately affected."We will not prevail through finger-pointing and toxic accusations," President Rivlin said in his speech. "Only together."Israel has reported almost 170,000 cases and more than 1,150 deaths, a relatively low mortality rate, although ministers have warned that it could quickly jump as new infections have recently risen above 5,000 per day.Officials fear that the High Holy Day period could see a dangerous spread of the virus as families and friends normally congregate indoors; ministers have urged the public to adhere to the rules.