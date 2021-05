indicated they would have killed two surviving siblings if they hadn't been apprehended

No Remorse

Three Shocking Murders

Light Sentences For Fathers Who Kill Their Children

Outpourings On Social Media

An Iranian couple allegedly confessed to drugging and dismembering the man's adult son and discarding the remains in trash bins west of Tehran, in a chilling case that shocked the country.The tragedies cast light on grave domestic crimes seemingly fueled by perceptions of honor and sexual propriety in Iranian society, as well as on laws eroding protections for potential victims of violence by a legal guardian.Shahram Mokri, who once taught Babak Khorramdin at Iran's Young Cinema Society, said the contradiction of the ghastly crimes and the outward normalcy of the Khorramdin family horrified many Iranians."People see similarities between themselves and the characters involved in this case," Mokri told the semiofficial ISNA news agency.Local reports say the parents have expressed no remorse for the killings.Khorramdin told reporters in a video posted online by Iranian news agencies, adding, "Those I killed were highly morally corrupt."to kill their son, daughter, and son-in-law.Babak Khorramdin was killed in the family home in Tehran's Ekbatan housing complex, according to the account published by Iranian media.His father said thatThe police were called when remains were found on May 16.Khorramdin's mutilated body was identified through fingerprinting.Khorramdin said they often argued with their son, an assistant professor who lived in London for several years before returning to Tehran. He said he and his wife didn't have a day of peace because of his "harassment."He also reportedly said thatThe head of Tehran's criminal court was quoted by the Hamshahri daily as saying thatBoth parents are in custody as the investigation continues.The cold-blooded Khorramdin killingsTwenty-year-old Alireza Fazeli Monfared despaired over difficulties he faced due to his sexual orientation and was preparing to flee his native Iran for Turkey.He was allegedly killed by family members before he could leave the southwestern province of Khuzestan after theyLess than a year ago, in another high-profile case,She had reportedly tried to elope with her boyfriend before being arrested by police and sent back to her family.It also routinely hands out harsh punishments for sexual misconduct and homosexuality.But Islamic laws enforced in Iran suggest that Khorramdin could face as little as three years in prison for killing his son and his daughter.He is exempt from what is known in Iran as "retribution" law -- the death penalty -- since under Iran's Islamic Penal Code, fathers and grandfathers are considered legal guardians.But, Tehran-based lawyer Mohammad Hossein Aghasi told RFE/RL's Radio Farda "Regarding their son-in-law, if someone files a complaint and calls for retribution, [if he and his wife are convicted they likely] will be sentenced to [capital punishment]."The head of the psychiatric department of the General Directorate Of Forensic Medicine of Tehran province, Mehdi Saberi, has said those experts have not yet made a determination on the mental status of the alleged killers.He said the two had undergone initial questioning but more testing was needed to determine their psychological state.Sociologist Mostafa Eghlima told RFE/RL's Radio Farda that the reasons for the gruesome murder should be identified to prevent such acts in the future."They say, 'Kill him.' What would that solve? We created these people, they weren't [born] killers. This is a reminder for us to see what we've done is wrong that makes some reach such a point," Eghlima said.Tehran-based psychiatrist Hessam Firouzi suggested the heavily patriarchal behavior within Iranian households could be an echo of official actions with respect to public executions and other harsh punishments, as well as a notoriously nontransparent court system."When [leaders] issue sentences without holding public trials, execute citizens, or kill several hundred people, a father who suffers from personality disorders can believe he has the same right," Firouzi told RFE/RL's Radio Farda. Many Iranians -- including several of Khorramdin's former students and friends have posted about their grief on social media -- trying publicly to cope with the brutality of the case."The family institution is the most important refuge for Iranians," analyst Abbas Abdi tweeted . "So everyone has been horrified by the brutal murder of Babak Khorramdin."Filmmaker Mokri said: "When we read about a murder that is far from us geographically, culturally,... we consider it more like fiction, but, at least to me, this case was notable because I thought it is very similar to the situations we live in, a son who is a university professor, he's successful, calm and a father and mother who are like other fathers and mothers.""I can't believe it, why you Babak?" Babak Rokni wrote on Twitter . "You were my professor and I was honored with your friendship. Why Babak? How could someone do this to you? "London-based film critic Parviz Jahed said he used to meet Khorramdin in cultural and film circles in London."I heard that he missed his family and [so he] returned to Iran. And now I saw this horrible news. I can't believe it, " Jahed wrote on Instagram. "How can a father be so brutal?"