© David Turnley / Corbis / VCG via Getty Images



A shadow of its former self

Monkey see, monkey do

Putin was motivated in part by the eastward expansion of NATO,

Flexing its way out of a fight

Scott Ritter is a former US Marine Corps intelligence officer and author of SCORPION KING: America's Suicidal Embrace of Nuclear Weapons from FDR to Trump. He served in the Soviet Union as an inspector implementing the INF Treaty, in General Schwarzkopf's staff during the Gulf War, and from 1991-1998 as a UN weapons inspector. Follow him on Twitter @RealScottRitter