Democrats in the House of Representatives are planning to expedite a massive bill that would dramatically increase U.S. security assistance to Ukraine and lay the groundwork for substantial new sanctions on Russia — hastening a war-friendly posture without opportunity for dissent as concerns over a military invasion abound.House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., told members on a caucus call Tuesday that, setting up the possibility of a vote as soon as early next week, two congressional sources told The Intercept. The sources spoke on the condition of anonymity because they're not authorized to talk to the press. Pelosi's office did not immediately reply to a request for comment., told The Intercept.The situation in Ukraine has escalated in recent days, with more than 100,000 Russian troops reportedly stationed along the Ukrainian border, while Western leaders seek to create a unified front to deter what they fear is a Russian invasion. British intelligence released an unusual report over the weekend on an alleged plot to install a leader friendly to Russia. On Sunday, the Biden administration advised Americans to leave the country because of "impending" reports that "Russia is planning significant military action against Ukraine," escalating tensions in the eyes of local officials, and put troops on standby for deployment in Eastern Europe.Last week, House Foreign Affairs Committee Chair Gregory Meeks, D-N.Y., introduced the legislation, which has 13 co-sponsors, as a companion measure to the Senate's Defending Ukraine Sovereignty Act proposed earlier this month. The Senate bill, introduced by Foreign Relations Committee Chair Bob Menendez, D-N.J., boasts 41 Democratic co-sponsors, including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.; Whip Dick Durbin, D-Ill.; and progressives Chris Murphy, D-Conn., and Jeff Merkley, D-Ore.The legislationIf the president determines that Russia has engaged in a "significant escalation in hostilities" to disrupt Ukrainian sovereignty, then the bill would direct the White House to issue a number of sanctions.Individuals and entities that would be targeted include the Russian president and other top government and military officials,. The legislation would prohibit Americans from trading Russian government bonds as well.The Democrats' effort to accelerate the bill, Kyiv, to extend U.S. support for the country's sovereignty. Despite the show of Democratic and Republican unity during the trip,. Senate Democrats also have not publicly indicated the timeline on which they would like to vote on their legislation.Earlier this month in the House, Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, the lead Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, introduced the Guaranteeing Ukrainian Autonomy by Reinforcing its Defense Act, a companion bill to a measure sponsored by Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chair Jim Risch, R-Idaho.McCaul's office did not reply to a request for comment on whether he would support Meeks's bill. The White House endorsed the legislation that Menendez released weeks ago.