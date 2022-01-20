Western media outlets are driving rumors that Russian troops are planning to wage an offensive across the border into Ukraine, a close political ally of President Volodymyr Zelensky has claimed, as tensions remain high on the shared border.Speaking on Wednesday to the Ukrainian outlet Focus, David Arakhamia, the head of the "Servant of the People" faction in parliament, said that such claims of an invasion are not a recent phenomenon. The party was founded by Zelensky in 2017 ahead of his bid to become president, and is named after the popular comedy show he starred in before embarking on his political career.said the official, who also is a member of the Verkhovna Rada's National Security, Defense and Intelligence Committee.He said that while Russian troops may not order an offensive, Kiev's economy will feel the repercussions of fear mongering by the media outlets.he explained.Arakhamia's remarks come amid a flurry of reports in Western media in recent months that Moscow is beefing up its troops and hardware on the Ukrainian border ahead of launching an invasion. On Monday, the New York Times claimed that Moscow had started to repatriate a number of diplomats and their families from Ukraine.Russia's Foreign Ministry hit back at the report, stating that Moscow's embassy in Kiev "is working normally," but did not deny any downsizing. Diplomatic spokeswoman Maria Zakharova accused the foreign media of spinning reality.But the American media have not and will not cover this."The Kremlin has repeatedly rejected accusations that it is planning to invade, with its press secretary, Dmitry Peskov, describing them as "groundless" and manifestations of "hysteria" circulating in the press.The official also previously said that the movement of the country's armed forces on its own territory is an internal matter and of no concern to anyone else.The latest claims that Moscow is planning an incursion into Ukraine. Such calls have been an annual occurrence for some years now.