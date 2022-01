© Flickr



In the past days, a number of Allies have made announcements regarding current or upcoming deployments. Denmark is sending a frigate to the Baltic Sea and is set to deploy four F-16 fighter jets to Lithuania in support of NATO's long-standing air-policing mission in the region. Spain is sending ships to join NATO naval forces and is considering sending fighter jets to Bulgaria. France has expressed its readiness to send troops to Romania under NATO command. The Netherlands is sending two F-35 fighter aircraft to Bulgaria from April to support NATO's air-policing activities in the region, and is putting a ship and land-based units on standby for NATO's Response Force. The United States has also made clear that it is considering increasing its military presence in the eastern part of the Alliance.

given the scant number of actual aircraft and ships being sent, it appears the above is part of yet more posturing

This after the US claimed starting last week that a Russian invasion could come "at any time".

On Monday NATO announced it has put its forces on "standby" while initiating deployment of additional ships and fighter jets to Eastern Europe. "NATO will continue to take all necessary measures to protect and defend all Allies, including by reinforcing the eastern part of the Alliance," NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said in a statement "We will always respond to any deterioration of our security environment, including through strengthening our collective defense," Stoltenberg added, while discussing the ongoing Russia-Ukraine showdown, whichBut the. "We are reaching the point where continuous Russian and Belarusian military buildup in Europe needs to be addressed by appropriate NATO countermeasures," Latvia's Foreign Affairs minister Edgars Rinkēvič stated Monday.In its official statement, NATO headquarters detailed which assets that European alliance members have begun to send toward the region, including to the Baltic Sea and Eastern Europe Thusfor the past days and weeks.Still, it's a dangerous enough situation for some countries to begin drawing down embassy staff in Kiev. After Sunday it was confirmed"Officials sayBBC noted of the move.Meanwhile, it appearsThe carrier group led by the USS Truman is at the same time spearheading NATO military exercises in the Mediterranean, to the south... A Pentagon statement said , Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby said during a briefing today."