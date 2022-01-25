© Flickr



In the past days, a number of Allies have made announcements regarding current or upcoming deployments. Denmark is sending a frigate to the Baltic Sea and is set to deploy four F-16 fighter jets to Lithuania in support of NATO's long-standing air-policing mission in the region. Spain is sending ships to join NATO naval forces and is considering sending fighter jets to Bulgaria. France has expressed its readiness to send troops to Romania under NATO command. The Netherlands is sending two F-35 fighter aircraft to Bulgaria from April to support NATO's air-policing activities in the region, and is putting a ship and land-based units on standby for NATO's Response Force. The United States has also made clear that it is considering increasing its military presence in the eastern part of the Alliance.

given the scant number of actual aircraft and ships being sent, it appears the above is part of yet more posturing

This after the US claimed starting last week that a Russian invasion could come "at any time".