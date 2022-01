In the mind behind the words th

The Russian Foreign Ministry transcript was posted at 19:36 Moscow time on January 21. Source: https://mid.ru/ Lavrov spoke extemporaneously ; unlike Blinken, he did not read from prepared script or notes.

Blinken does not acknowledge that Russia has any "concern" or is taking any "action" to safeguard its own "security", or is engaged in defence of itself.

No posting time has been indicated by the State Department. WatchUS Secretary of State Antony Blinken revealed publicly in Geneva on Friday, January 21, that. This is already understood by the Russians; by the French and Germans; and by several senior officials of the Biden Administration.The evidence of Blinken's incapacity is in the words he says.It was during the last world war, when US policymakers had next to no intelligence on how their German counterparts were thinking and what they were intending, that a group of American sociologists were engaged by the War Department, as the Pentagon was called then, to do what was calledarmistice negotiations which began in July of that year and ran for two years. By then Leites had produced a sequel, A Study of Bolshevism. Both were paid for and published by RAND, the think-tank created in 1945 by the US Air Force, the Douglas Aircraft Company, and the War Department.Since thenWhen the RAND method is used to analyze what Blinken told the US press, following his meeting with Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov, it is revealed that Blinken has no intention whatever of negotiating a non-aggression pact with the Russians on any terms.The State Department has published the transcript of Blinken's statement and answers to questions at his press conference Blinken's meeting with Lavrov lasted for just 90 minutes. The session on January 10 between their deputies, Wendy Sherman and Sergei Ryabkov, had run for almost eight hours. That has been analysed here At his parallel press conference in Geneva, Lavrov explained: "Punctuality, in principle, cannot be a bad sign. We planned the meeting for an hour and a half. It was pretty clear what we were going to discuss. There was no need to reproduce everything that was said at the Russian-American talks in Geneva on January 10 this year and at the meeting of the Russia-NATO Council on January 12 this year.""We heard the first reaction of the United States (so far verbally) to what was discussed in those two formats at the level of our deputies. As the American side requested when it proposed to hold this meeting, the reaction was preliminary. We were warned about this. It was accompanied by clarifying questions addressed to us, the answers to which will help Washington (A. Blinken told me this on the phone) to prepare a written response to our written drafts of the treaty with the United States and the agreement with NATO. That's what happened today." Read Lavrov's remarks in full Lavrov said it was premature for him to "chew over" what Blinken's intentions, or US government plans - Lavrov distinguishes between them - are for war in Europe. "I cannot say that we are on the right or wrong path. We will understand this when we get the American reaction 'on paper' to all the points of our proposals.""This was not a negotiation," Blinken declared, "but a candid exchange of concerns and ideas." For content analysis, the reporters' questions and extraneous editing materials have been removed;In Blinken's text, the wordThis word appeared five times - four of them refer to Blinken's ideas, none to Lavrov's. The word, and is one of Blinken's most frequently used substantive terms. He used it 7 times for Russia; 8 times for the US, and 8 times referring neutrally to the mutual or reciprocal concerns on the two sides."Aggression" appeared 15 times in Blinken's briefing of almost 30 minutes; subtracting the time it took the journalists to ask their questions,Beyond the Ukraine, Blinken added, "Russia has an extensive playbook of aggression short of military action, including cyber attacks, paramilitary tactics, and other means of advancing their interests aggressively without overtly using military action."In Russia's draft non-aggression treaty with the US, presented on December 17 , the "core security interest" of Russia is the halt, then pullback of the deployment of US nuclear weapons under NATO cover towards Russia's sea and land frontiers. Blinken did not mention the term "missile", and"We hope that Russia will use the influence that it has and relationship that it has with Iran to impress upon Iran that sense of urgency, and equally, that if we're unable to do that because Iran refuses to undertake the obligations that are necessary, that we will pursue a different path in dealing with the danger posed by Iran's renewed nuclear program." This wasBlinken has ignored the fundamental point of the Russian proposals in the draft pacts for the US and NATO. He has dismissed in Europe and between Russia and the US.Instead, the words Blinken has chosen mean more war on the Ukraine front., but the "terms of the assistance we're providing to Ukraine for its defense, in terms of the work we're doing at NATO to prepare as necessary to further reinforce the Alliance, and continuing to define and refine massive consequences for Russia with our allies and partners when it comes to financial, economic and other sanctions."Tested in two hot wars, and during the Cold War, the RAND method for gauging the intention of the adversary predicts this about Blinken - he wants war with Russia; he has no mind for any alternative.