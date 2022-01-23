© Steve Parsons



The majority of them, over 3,600 cases, included people allegedly refusing to wear face masks as required.

Shane McInerney, 29, from Galway, created 'numerous disturbances' on the January 7 Delta flight.An Irish man on a Delta flight from Dublin to New York has been charged after allegedly refusing to wear a mask, throwing a can that hit another passenger and exposing his buttocks to a flight attendant.Shane McInerney, 29, from Galway, created "numerous disturbances" on the January 7 Delta flight that was heading to John F Kennedy International Airport, according to a federal complaint filed in the Eastern District of New York.He made a court appearance last week and was released on bond. His lawyer, Benjamin Yaster, declined to comment.According to the complaint, McInerney at one point walked from his seat to complain to an attendant about the food, and on his way back pulled his pants down, mooning the attendant and nearby passengers.He also told the pilot not to touch him and put his fist near the pilot's face, according to the complaint.As the plane made its final approach to JFK, McInerney allegedly refused to stay in his seat, instead standing in the aisle. Authorities took him into custody upon landing.