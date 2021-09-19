© Chris Lofting



Amanda Pendarvis, the mother, posted on her Instagram story a video ofand was refusing to put on his mask due to hisPendarvis described it on her IG story as the. Here is an excerpt from her post:'I do not have the energy to type all the details right now... but I will in the next couple of days. We are finally in peaceful Colorado with my in-laws and I am very grateful for that. But my mom, Way & me just had the most humiliating/traumatizing experienceI'll spoil the ending:: WHY? Wait for it..... because my 2 year old was not properly wearing a mask..... We showed him a negative COVID test Way had yesterday. Told him he has asthma & has never worn a mask before.I was not refusing a mask. Nor did I even say I wouldn't try to keep a mask on my son.He got on the intercom to say to the entire plane,A now-viral post is making rounds online. Pendarvis' friend tweeted out screenshots of the video that was posted from her Instagram account.Her friend continued, "American Airlines responded to Tiger Lily's tweet saying that they reached out to the family asking for information. But Tiger Lily replied, "That's not enough for me.."'National File reached out to American Airlines for a statement on the incident, and whether the actions of the flight attendant were acceptable and in line with their company policies, despite the result being the punishment of a family because of uncontrollable health issues of a minor. After publication, American Airlines issued a response to National File that seemed to confirm the series of events.Exemptions apply for children under 2 and travellers with certain disabilities. While asthma "likely" does not fall under these exemptions, CDC guidelines state that such exemptions only exist because those in question could not remove their mask if breathing became obstructed. It is therefore a possibility that due to the obstruction of breathing from the asthma attack, this incident may have been incorrectly adjudicated by the American Airlines staff.'(The Gateway Pundit has reached out to Amanda Pendarvis and we will update this post if we get more information regarding this incident.)