© @lol.arieeSource:TikTok TikTok



Now that's a sticky situation.An apparently unhinged woman was duct-taped to an airplane seat last week after she allegedly attacked the flight crew and tried to open the door of the aircraft in midflight.Video posted on social media showed the gray-haired woman with silver duct tape over her mouth, and her arms and body seemingly taped to the seat.She could be heard screaming, "You! You! You!" as passengers exited American Airlines Flight 1774 past her, as flight attendants calmly nodded their goodbyes, according to the footage posted by TikTok user @lol.ariee Finally the pilot spoke over the intercom, asking people to stay in their seats, and referencing "a bad situation in the plane right now," according to the passenger."Then we're gradually starting to hear more and more screaming, and we're like, 'Wait a minute,'" she noted.American Airlines confirmed the incident, telling The Post the woman assaulted and bit a flight attendant after she "attempted to open the forward boarding door" and was restrained "for the safety and security of other customers and our crew."Emergency personnel met the flight on the ground in Charlotte, and took the woman to a local hospital, said the airline, who placed her on American's "internal" no fly list pending an investigation.