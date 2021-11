© Reuters / Mike Segar



With details of President Biden's private-sector vaccine mandate revealed, commercial pilot Jason Kunisch told RT that such mandates already risk cratering the aviation industry, which is dealing with "severe" staffing shortages.The Department of Labor's Occupational Health and Safety Administration (OSHA) on Thursday revealed the details of the Biden administration's controversial vaccine order for private companies. The order, which OSHA is considering making permanent, requires all companies with more than 100 staff to force their employees to get vaccinated by early January or submit to regular testing and to masking. However, federal contractors - including airline staff - will have to be vaccinated by early December to comply with a separate Biden administration mandate.Staff shortages have been blamed for a deluge of flight delays and cancelations over the weekend and during preceding weeks. American Airlines canceled more than 2,000 flights last weekend, two weeks after Southwest Airlines canceled a similar number in a single weekend.Despite the apparent discontent, a recent Harvard study funded by the airline industry suggested that, with proper air-conditioning on board, and when passengers wear masks,and flying during a pandemic can be safer than shopping for groceries."We've flown through this pandemic for the last 18 months," Kunisch told RT. "And air crews all over the world have done a fantastic job navigating it."