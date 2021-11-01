American Airlines canceled another 634 flights on Sunday, more than 12% of its total operations for the day, the company said Sunday."With additional weather throughout the system, our staffing begins to run tight as crew members end up out of their regular flight sequences," American said in a statement to CNN on Saturday.Two days of severe winds in Dallas-Fort Worth, its largest hub, sharply reduced arrival capacity, the company said.American expects more flight crews will return during the holiday season. The airline said 1,800 flight attendants will return from leave Monday and more will be back on the job by December 1. The airline said it is also increasing hiring in the fourth quarter.The company blamed the move on air traffic control problems and limited staffing in Florida as well as bad weather, saying getting its operations back to normal was "more difficult and prolonged" because of schedule and staffing reductions implemented during the pandemic.