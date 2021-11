© Getty

'A huge blow'

British Airways has suspended flights to Hong Kong amid reports more of its crew members have been forced to quarantine in a government centre.BA confirmed it has temporarily stopped flights "while we review operational requirements for this route". The South China Morning Post reported thatA spokesman for Hong Kong's Department of Health told the South China Morning Post that those crew members had since returned to the UK.It comes amid concern over the new Covid variant, Omicron - cases of which have been discovered in a number of places including the UK and Hong Kong.Commenting on the most recent measures against its crew, BA said: "We're supporting crew who are currently isolating in Hong Kong."We work within local regulations for every country we fly to, and always put the safety and wellbeing of our teams and customers at the heart of everything we do."BA said: "We apologise to our customers who have had their travel plans disrupted and will be in touch to give them options."The BA suspension of Hong Kong flightsfollowing the discovery of the Omicron variant.Both BA and Virgin Atlantic cancelled flights between midday on Friday and 04:00 on Sunday after the government temporarily banned travel from South Africa, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Lesotho and Eswatini. Those countries were added to the UK's travel red list at 04:00 on Sunday along with Angola, Namibia, Mozambique and Zambia.The government has also announced that. The changes are expected to come into force on Tuesday.Health Secretary Sajid Javid told the BBC's Andrew Marr Show that the measure will come into force from 04:00 on Tuesday, 30 NovemberOmicron has been called a "variant of concern" by theA spokesperson for ABTA, the travel industry trade body, said that it "understands that this is a rapidly evolving situation and public health must come first".But it added: "The decision to require all arrivals to take a PCR test and self-isolate until a negative resultOn Friday, shares in airlines such and IAG, BA's parent company, and EasyJet, as well as holiday companies Carnival and TUI, tumbled at the emergence of the new Covid strain. Stock markets across the world also fell on concerns Omicron could hamper economic recovery.Since the beginning of the Covid pandemic,