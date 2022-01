A horrifying feature of cult psychology:



"Propaganda works best when those who are being manipulated are confident they are acting on their own free will." - Joseph Goebbels



— Jay Van Bavel (@jayvanbavel) September 30, 2021

If you want to see how people respond to a fact check over something that is seemingly trivial (eg about the pseudoscientific term "mass formation psychosis") read the thousands of comments on this AP Fact Check.



There is a massive collective effort to bolster false beliefs. https://t.co/CckU2pufow



— Jay Van Bavel (@jayvanbavel) January 9, 2022

After podcaster Joe Rogan's wildly popular interview with Dr. Robert Malone aired on "The Joe Rogan Experience," fact checkers jumped into the fray to try to disprove assertions made by Malone.One of those cited authoritative in the AP " fact check " tweeted in favor of cajoling the public into following COVID-19 restrictions, and now claims that the collective group think around COVID-19, termed by Malone as "mass formation psychosis," isn't real.Van Bavel seems to believe that he is not guilty of either spreading or believing propaganda, manipulating people or being manipulated.Van Bavel deals with how to deal with "optimism bias" in a population, as well as risk perception, emotional responses, and how the "global pandemic may also create opportunities to reduce religious and ethnic prejudice."He wrote that "People's behaviour is influenced by social norms," but that "Changing behaviours by correcting such misperceptions can be achieved by public messages reinforcing positive (for example, health-promoting) norms."Malone offered Rogan a comparison of the current era of COVID-19 panic in American to Germany in the early 20th century, when Hitler and his Nazi Party rose to power. Like happened then, Malone claimed, the United States is in the midst of a "mass formation psychosis.""I try really hard to give people the information and help them to think, not to tell them what to think. Okay? But the point is if I'm not — if it's not okay for me to be part of the conversation, even though I'm pointing out scientific facts that may be inconvenient, then who is who can be allowed?" Malone , who noted that Fauci "lies all the time," told Rogan in reference to his Twitter ban.Van Bavel is the director of NYU's "Social Identity and Morality Lab," which "examine[s] how collective concerns — group identities, moral values, and political beliefs — shape the mind, brain, and behavior.""To my knowledge," Van Bavel is quoted as saying to the AP, "there's no evidence whatsoever for this concept." Van Bavel gained his "expert" status by being an assistant professor at NYU in psychology and neural science.In response to Malone's interview on Rogan's podcast, so-called " fact checkers " attacked his resume, his claims at having worked on early iterations of mRNA technology which is now used in two major COVID-19 vaccines, and the AP went so far as to fact check Malone's claim that a "mass formation psychosis" had manifested with regard to COVID-19.The real point of the AP's "fact check" was not to discredit Malone, which they were unable to do given that one of the experts cited didn't even know what he was talking about, by his own admission, but to further press Americans to behave in the way they would prefer."Health officials have found the COVID-19 vaccines to be safe and effective — especially in terms of protecting against serious illness ," the AP writes.Van Bavel took issue with the critique of his "fact-check" about something he claimed he didn't know anything about, and went into a Twitter thread rant about it. After saying there was no such thing as a "mass formation psychosis," he claimed that there was a "massive collective effort to bolster false beliefs."And Van Bavel leaned on the same premise that the AP did in their fact check when he was confronted with those who claimed his "fact-check" was flawed.Malone's interview with Rogan was removed by YouTube from their platform over claims of COVID-19 misinformation. Malone was banned from Twitter.