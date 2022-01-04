proffered a theory for what he sees as a global behavioral phenomenon stemming from the coronavirus pandemic declared in March 2020.
In Desmet's words:
Four things need to exist or need to be in place if you want a large scale mass phenomenon to emerge. The first thing is that there needs to be a lot of socially isolated people, people who experience a lack of social bonds. The second one is that there needs to be a lot of people who experience a lack of sense-making in life. And the third and the fourth conditions are that there needs to be a lot of free-floating anxiety and a lot of free-floating psychological discontent. So: meaning, anxiety, and discontent that is not connected to a specific representation. So it needs to be in the mind without the people being able to connect it to something. If you have these four things — lack of social bonds, lack of sense-making, free-floating anxiety, and free-floating psychological discontent — then society is highly at risk for the emergence of mass phenomenon.Drs. Robert W. Malone and Peter A. McCullough, among many others, have expounded on Desmet's findings as a means by which to explain what they see as the abandoning of scientific principles, an adoption of lockstep decision-making and censorship by world governments and social-media platforms, and a mass vaccination program now encompassing young children, who statistics show are at very low risk of complications from the virus.
Malone and McCullough have both spoken about the censorship they have encountered in the public square surrounding their dissent of the mass-vaccination campaign, which the U.S. government database VAERS shows contains more than 21,000 entries of deaths attributed to the vaccines, produced under then-President Donald J. Trump's "Operation Warp Speed."
Last week, Malone was suspended "permanently" from Twitter for an undisclosed reason, he said, and McCullough's Instagram posts have been removed for allegedly violating the platform's guidelines.
Both physicians gave recent three-hour-long interviews to Joe Rogan, who asked serious questions about the reported side effects of the vaccines, including in children; the "canceling" of opposing views and early-treatment options by U.S. health institutions and purveying of false information to continue the approved narrative, and the resultant discrediting of the medical community at large.
One Twitter user expressed the view that "mass formation psychosis is the real pandemic."
wrote about the phenomenon:
As many of you know, I have spent time researching and speaking about mass psychosis theory. Most of what I have learned has come from Dr. Mattias Desmet, who realized that this form of mass hypnosis, of the madness of crowds, can account for the strange phenomenon of about 20-30% of the population in the western world becoming entranced with the Noble Lies and dominant narrative concerning the safety and effectiveness of the genetic vaccines, and both propagated and enforced by politicians, science bureaucrats, pharmaceutical companies and legacy media.Malone has compared the current "Mass Formation Psychosis" to Germany in the years between World War I and World War II, during which, in his view, the German people "went barking mad."
What one observes with the mass hypnosis is that a large fraction of the population is completely unable to process new scientific data and facts demonstrating that they have been misled about the effectiveness and adverse impacts of mandatory mask use, lockdowns, and genetic vaccines that cause people's bodies to make large amounts of biologically active coronavirus Spike protein.
These hypnotized by this process are unable to recognize the lies and misrepresentations they are being bombarded with on a daily basis, and actively attack anyone who has the temerity to share information with them which contradicts the propaganda that they have come to embrace. And for those whose families and social networks have been torn apart by this process, and who find that close relatives and friends have ghosted them because they question the officially endorsed "truth" and are actually following the scientific literature, this can be a source of deep anguish, sorrow and psychological pain.
shut down" the mass-vaccination program based on the number of individuals who had received an injection approved by the FDA under an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA). Despite spiraling death and permanent injury reports, the CDC continues to say the vaccines are "safe and effective," and with rare exceptions, the U.S. medical community promotes that narrative.
In a recent conversation between The Post & Email and a physician during which the number of death reports in VAERS was raised, the physician quickly retorted, "Not true."
As far as treatment options for COVID-19, the physician said, "Ivermectin doesn't work. Hydroxychloroquine doesn't work. There is no treatment for COVID. The only thing that makes a difference — a big difference — is the vaccine."
In July the CDC was forced to admit that "fully vaccinated" individuals, who at that time had received a two-shot regimen of Moderna or Pfizer mRNA genetic vaccines or a single shot of the Johnson & Johnson viral vector vaccine, can not only acquire COVID-19, but also transmit it to others.
An Israeli study found that "natural immunity" acquired by recovering from the virus provides up to 27 times the immunity against the "Delta" variant of the Pfizer vaccine, the only COVID-19 injection Israel has employed.
Nevertheless, Israel has now approved a fourth shot administered in less than a year's time to provide "booster" protection. On Thursday, Netherlands health minister Hugo de Jonge said up to six shots will be required to provide protection against the virus into 2023.
Many nations with high vaccination rates have experienced recently-exploding case numbers of the "Omicron" variant, which some believe, as with Delta, emanated from vaccinating a majority of the population during an active pandemic. Some physicians continue to maintain that "Vaccination is the key to getting [the] pandemic under control."
Malone is a key innovator of mRNA technology, with a 30-year career as a "vaccinologist."
