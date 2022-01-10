© Unknown



"OSHA's sweeping regulatory dictate," will "irreparably injure the very businesses that Americans have counted on to widely distribute COVID-19 vaccines and protective equipment to save lives — and to keep them fed, clothed, and sustained during this now two-year-long pandemic.



The mandate will "convert hundreds of thousands of businesses into de facto public health agencies for two-thirds of America's private employees."

Overreach?

"This has been referred to ... as a workaround. This is something that the federal government hasn't done before." [This pandemic] "sounds like the sort of thing that states will be responding to or should be and Congress should be responding to or should be, rather than agency by agency the federal government and the executive branch acting alone."

"If there is an ambiguity, why isn't this a major question that therefore belongs to the people's representatives in the states and in the halls of Congress?"

"OSHA's economy-wide, one-size-fits-all mandate covering 84 million Americans is not a necessary and indispensable use of OSHA's extraordinary emergency power which this court has recognized is narrowly circumscribed."

"are so burdensome for employers that the federal government is now seeking an exemption from its own mandate for the Postal Service. That's because OSHA's economy-wide mandate would cause permanent worker displacement rippling through our national economy, which is already experiencing labor shortages and fragile supply lines. OSHA has never before mandated vaccines or widespread testing, a single federal agency tasked with occupational standards, cannot commandeer businesses economy-wide."

"This is a pandemic in which nearly a million people have died. It is by far the greatest public health danger that this country has faced in the last century. More and more people are dying every day; more and more people are getting sick every day."

"that COVID is a grave danger ... but the agency has to consider and explain alternatives." OSHA, instead "jumped immediately to a vaccine or testing mandate."

So the fate of one of the most medically authoritarian schemes in US history is now in the hands of people who have

no clue how this virus behaves

.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor has chosen to participate in the arguments from her chambers, and two arguing attorneys, the solicitors general of Ohio and Louisiana, will also participate remotely by telephone, a court spokeswoman said.



The justices spent most of the pandemic working remotely but returned to in-person arguments in October. All nine are fully vaccinated, the court said. The court remains closed to the public due to the pandemic. -Reuters