The prior CDC Definitions of Vaccine and Vaccination (August 26, 2021):
Vaccine: A product that stimulates a person's immune system to produce immunity to a specific disease, protecting the person from that disease. Vaccines are usually administered through needle injections, but can also be administered by mouth or sprayed into the nose.The CDC Definitions of Vaccine and Vaccination since September 1, 2021:
Vaccination: The act of introducing a vaccine into the body to produce immunity to a specific disease.
Vaccine: A preparation that is used to stimulate the body's immune response against diseases. Vaccines are usually administered through needle injections, but some can be administered by mouth or sprayed into the nose.People noticed. Representative Thomas Massie was among the first to discuss the change, noting the definition went from "immunity" to "protection".
Vaccination: The act of introducing a vaccine into the body to produce protection from a specific disease.
To many observers, it appeared the CDC changed the definitions because of the waning effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccines. For example, the effectiveness of the Pfizer vaccine falls over time, with an Israeli study reported in August 2021 as showing the vaccine being "only 16% effective against symptomatic infection for those individuals who had two doses of the shot back in January." The CDC recognizes the waning effectiveness, thus explaining their promotion of booster shots.
Of course, the usual suspects defended the CDC. The Washington Post, for example, cast doubt that the CDC changed the definition because of issues with the COVID-19 vaccines. The CDC tried to downplay the change, stating "slight changes in wording over time ... haven't impacted the overall definition."
Internal CDC E-Mails
CDC emails we obtained via the Freedom of Information Act reveal CDC worries with how the performance of the COVID-19 vaccines didn't match the CDC's own definition of "vaccine"/"vaccination". The CDC's Ministry of Truth went hard at work in the face of legitimate public questions on this issue.
In one August 2021 e-mail, a CDC employee cited to complaints that "Right-wing covid-19 deniers are using your 'vaccine' definition to argue that mRNA vaccines are not vaccines..."
Congrats to all the skeptics out there - you raised enough hell that the the CDC went and tried to change reality.
Comment: "Every record has been destroyed or falsified, every book rewritten, every picture has been repainted, every statue and street building has been renamed, every date has been altered. And the process is continuing day by day and minute by minute. History has stopped. Nothing exists except an endless present in which the Party is always right." - George Orwell, 1984
See also: