So, Americans need to prepare now for the day when the regime in Washington goes full Nazi.

"In addition to serving as medical functions, isolation and quarantine also are 'police power' functions, derived from the right of the state to take action affecting individuals for the benefit of society."



"The federal government derives its authority for isolation and quarantine from the Commerce Clause of the U.S. Constitution.



"Under section 361 of the Public Health Service Act (42 U.S. Code § 264), the U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services is authorized to take measures to prevent the entry and spread of communicable diseases from foreign countries into the United States and between states.



"The authority for carrying out these functions on a daily basis has been delegated to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)."

"Public health authorities at the federal, state, local, and tribal levels may sometimes seek help from police or other law enforcement officers to enforce a public health order."

"We called the government agency that let the contract and asked if this was for camps and they would not respond. I talked to a former NSA agent who said they've built them but they're on military bases and they're ready to go. There are a lot of private prisons run by corporations that could be used as internment camps as well. So they're already there, and with the president being able to declare a national emergency, such as Proclamation Number 7463 [declared by George W. Bush in 2001], and Congress has never reviewed any of these emergencies to see if they're justified, it's going to happen. And they can work with the local police to pull this off."

They swallowed the lies of the beast, which told them the jab would be good for their health.

They submitted to the pressure of the beast to get the jab even though they had strong suspicions that it would not be good for their health.

They wanted to preserve their place within the beast system that is tightening its grip on the world. "I want to travel. I want to eat out at restaurants. I want to go on a cruise. I want to attend ball games, concerts, I want, I want, I want..."

it's the

.

SUPPORT LEOHOHMANN.COM: We are not beholden to any corporate advertisers or sponsors. We are 100 percent reader supported. Donations of any size are appreciated and may be sent c/o Leo Hohmann, PO Box 291, Newnan, GA 30264, or by via credit card below.

We've all seen the videos from Australia. Police chasing down and beating a helpless woman, shooting rubber bullets at construction workers who violate that country's draconian lockdown rules. A 12-year-old girl gets pepper sprayed for not wearing a mask.Watch the horrific excuse for policing below.In another video [fast-forwarding to the 3:30 mark and be forewarned, the language is bad], police pepper spray a girl for not wearing a mask.Do not be fooled into thinking this is just an Australian thing, never to happen in America.Check out below what's going on in Israel, where IDF soldiers are being forcibly jabbed in the middle of the night.There have also been scenes from Canada caught on video, most notably the case of Pastor Artur Pawlowski, who wasin the middle of a busy highway, that would make you swear you are looking at the East German Stasi in action, not the Canadian police.Biden's people admit. In the new Amerika, these are "privileges," they tell us, not rights.If they believe they can get away with it, they will do it.Australia, Canada and Israel are the models for the Great Reset, a system designed to tag, track and monitor the behavior of every human being as if they were a unit of livestock. This global reset demands your total obedience.As Biden loves to remind us with his "build back better" mantra, he and his people are fully on board with the Great Reset, as laid out by the World Economic Forum and now being implemented in Australia, Israel, Germany, Canada and other formerly free countries.In fact, some are already describing the scenes in Australia as a civil war. Too bad the Aussies gave up their rights to own firearms years ago, because I truly believeBut again, don't be fooled. The globalist cabal to which Biden answers will continue to move the Great Reset deconstruction of America forward. He just has to go about it more craftily than his counterparts in Australia and Israel.If you don't believe the U.S. federal government claims the authority to round up and detain its political enemies under the guise of a health emergency, please take a gander at the sweeping powers Congress has granted to the federal health bureaucracy.According to the, Congress granted authority to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, which then "delegated" this power to the CDC, to establish quarantine and isolation protocols [i.e. internment camps]. The CDC also claims it has the right to use state and local police to "enforce" these protocols. The CDC makes no bones about the nature of its assumed powers when it states, rather bluntly:The above quote is bureaucratic lingo for a boot on your face.The CDC goes on to say:if the CDC's claim of unilateral authority to operate internment camps is legitimately derived from the U.S. Constitution's commerce clause. And would this be a legitimate use of police powers?"Not as the people who wrote the Constitution saw it, but as the people in Congress today see it, and in the courts, yes," said Whitehead, president and founder of theAlthough the CDC does not use the word "camps" on the web page cited above, they do use the word "detain."Whitehead investigated this issue for his 2015 book Battlefield America and concluded that the camps were already in place.In 2006 the Bush administration awarded a $385 million contract to KBR Corp. a subsidiary of Haliburton, to build the detention centers.This is documented on page 54 of Whitehead's Battlefield America: The War on the American People.The CDC further states that "Isolation and quarantine help protect the public by preventing exposure to people who have or may have a contagious disease."a contagious disease? Did you catch that clever choice of words? You could be completely healthy, but if the government declares you "may" carry a contagion, it claims the right to have you isolated and interned somewhere away from your home.See,Another key word in the above-quoted CDC verbiage is "protect." It's critical to note that in Joe Biden's Sept. 9 nationally televised speech in which he announced shot mandates for all federal workers and all private-sector workers at companies with 100 or more employees, he said his objective was to "While that statement made no logical or scientific sense, it made perfect sense from the standpoint of the new American dictatorship's political agenda, the onset of which I believe was announced in that Sept. 9 speech.Biden's choice of words — he's "protecting the vaccinated" — sets the stage for a future rounding up of unvaxxed Americans.Before you can round them up, however, you first must demonize them.God created each individual person as sovereign over their own bodily integrity. When it comes to human rights, it matters not whether this injection is "safe and effective." No entity has the right to violate that bodily integrity and mandate someone to receive an unwanted injection. Any person or entity that claims such a right has illegally claimed ownership of your body. That's an act of war.The Bible says that in the end times a system, global in scope, will arise and deceive many. That system will demand that every human being on the planet, rich and poor, slave and free, take its "mark," either in their right hand or their forehead, and this mark will be required in order to buy, sell or conduct commerce of any kind.Will this be a literal mark, as so many preachers, novelists and filmmakers suggest? It could be but I wouldn't bank on it. The head represents your mind or how you think. The hand represents your actions. Do you think and act in concert with the rising one-world system?The gene-based injections are likely not the mark but they appear to be an important precursor. The digital vaccine passports being rolled out worldwide represent an even bigger leap, in my opinion, toward the mark. But one can see how all of these seemingly isolated steps are tied together in a chain that inevitably leads to the mark.Anyone who accepts the vaccine has made that first critical decision that aligns them with the world's advancing beast system.Some did it innocently and will redeem themselves by rebelling against vaccine passports and refusing to work for, or do business with, any entity that requires people to show their digital papers. These digital papers this will start out as a health passport app on your cellphone but will evolve into a biometric global ID system tied to one's bank account.While some of the vaccinated will rebel and come over from the dark side, don't expect this to happen en masse. Don't expect millions to suddenly grow a spine, take a stand for freedom and refuse to participate in the burgeoning digital money system that's connected to the digital health system. Very few have courage. That's why they accepted the vaccine in the first place.Most accepted the beast's needle in their arm citing one or more of the following reasons:From the start, they believed all of the lies of the beast - that if they just wore the mask, if they just social distanced, if they just didn't go to church, if they just didn't open their business, if they just got the shot, things would soon return to normal and we could all go back to our former lives.They thought they joined the winning side, but one day they will wake up and realize what a horrific mistake they made. They have chosen to yoke themselves to a cruel master that will not be easily pacified - not by a mask, not by standing on the little X at their local big-box store, not by getting the shot and not by accepting the QR Code on their cellphone.The beast lied about the shots being good for their health, lied about things going back to normal, and the beast will continue to tell more lies about the "unvaccinated" spreading the virus, which is opposite of the truth —They will endure a lifetime of sickness, and what's worse is the beast now claims ownership over their bodies. No, breaking loose from this beast will not be easy. It may require a divine epiphany.The big push now is to get the children injected. You can hardly turn on a TV without seeing a commercial or some propagandist posing as a journalist urging parents to get their child jabbed.Those who listen to these lies and choose to get their kids injected with the experimental mRNA gene therapy will go down in history as the most gullible, most clueless, most undiscerning of the current age. They will be like the Germans who obeyed the lies of the Nazis. They walked their children right into the beast system of slavery.We are living in a surveillance state operated by public-private partnerships, very similar to the fascist Nazi system that overtook Germany. And that surveillance state, years in the making and culminating in the Great Reset, is just starting to come into full bloom."Google predicted [about ten years ago] that by 2029 artificial intelligence [AI] would fuse with the human mind," Whitehead said. "Elon Musk said at least when there's an evil dictator that's human it's going to die, but with AI it will live forever. Everything is being watched. Basically everything on the internet is run by AI. Social credit scoring is going to be done by AI and it's going to be categorized."Whitehead believes the movie and comic-book series "" reveals clues about how AI might work."So when a so-called 'extremist' wakes up and decides 'I am not going to do this any longer,' a SWAT team will come and get him and take him to a camp. And if these camps are on military bases, they aren't going to find you. People will just disappear."For clues into how these elites think, read some of the writings of thein the 1920s. Many saw the masses of human beings as no more than animals to be tagged, used up and done away with at a time of the elites' choosing.This is the same mentality of the elites who run the modern global deep state, from the United Nations and the World Economic Forum down to the Washington bureaucracy, the corporate boardrooms and healthcare conglomerates.Ultimately, the plan is to tattoo a QR code containing all of one's personal information, including their social credit ranking, on every person's body. This could very well be the mark of the Beast. The technology already exists,These are times that call for wisdom, discernment, courage, endurance and resolve.Will you answer the call?