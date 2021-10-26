Puppet Masters
CDC director Walensky says schools should keep mask mandates even if kids are vaccinated
Fox News
Wed, 20 Oct 2021 21:03 UTC
Walensky, speaking at a White House COVID-19 team briefing, urged that even as cases decline following a surge of the highly transmissible delta variant, Americans must not become complacent ahead of the winter months.
"First, we're really encouraged as we watch the COVID-19 cases come down from this delta surge, in this very moment," Walensky said. "But, we all know that respiratory viruses ... tend to thrive in winter months and colder weather. So, right now is not the time, as cases are coming down, to become complacent because we do know colder weather is ahead of us and we need to do all that we can - including vaccinating those 66 million people who have not yet been vaccinated - all we can in our prevention measures and our vaccination efforts to make sure that we don't become complacent during this period of time."
Walensky also said that the administration will be working to "scale-out pediatric vaccination" after authorization from the Food and Drug Administration and recommendations from CDC experts.
"It will take some time and as I just noted, as we head into these winter months we know we cannot be complacent. We also know that from previous data that schools that have had masks in place were three-and-a-half times less likely to have school outbreaks requiring school closure. So, right now we are going to continue to recommend masks in all schools for all people in those schools and we will look forward to scaling out pediatric vaccination during this period of time," she said.
School mask requirements have seen some pushback from parents and a New Hampshire judge on Wednesday dismissed a request to stop enforcing a mask-wearing policy in Rockingham County school districts.
The White House announced Wednesday that children aged 5 to 11 would be able to get a Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 shot in just a matter of weeks.
Federal regulators will reportedly meet to weigh the safety and effectiveness of distributing low-dose shots to the roughly 28 million children in that age group.
As to school vaccination requirements, White House COVID-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients said that decisions would be made at the state and local level, noting that "school vaccination requirements have been around for decades."
Reader Comments
- Liberal parent tries to figure out how to cheer for son Brandon
- Facebook is planning to change its name
- Strange: Google search for 'problems with Biden administration' returns zero results
- Biden promises to stop being a bad president if everyone gets vaccinated
- IRS agents bust 7yo for getting more than $600 worth of birthday presents
- Make them practice what they preach!
- Southwest Airlines offers free flights to all passengers who are vaccinated and can fly a plane
- Infrastructure bill includes Capitol building expansion to hold Pfizer lobbyists
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Brain Thoughts: Norm MacDonald, Death, Humor, and Bond Villain Klaus Schwab
- Major disaster for humanity - Facebook comes back online
- FBI comes clean: Admits it's 'really hard' to solve crimes they didn't make up themselves
- Vaccinated man just wishes there was something that could protect him from COVID
- Babylon Bee scoop! General Milley releasing revised version of 'The Art Of War'
- Kamala Harris Instructed To Stop Answering All Her Phone Calls With 'Did He Die?'
- Animal rescue: CCTV shows goat and rooster save chicken from hawk attack, deer mauls hawk after it tries to capture a rabbit
- Biden unveils 'your body, my choice' vaccination program
- Democrats refuse to drink water as it's also prescribed to horses
- Joe Rogan Bounces Back From COVID To Win Kentucky Derby
- Amazing new discovery - Absolute cure for COVID
- White House solves budget crisis by renting out ad space on Biden's back
Quote of the Day
An error does not become truth by reason of multiplied propagation, nor does truth become error because nobody sees it.
Recent Comments
Whoa folks! I just was wondering who this lady was and I came across this. Who is Melle Stewart? Is She Dead or Alive? Actress Melle Stewart...
go out kiss your neighbor, take the bus/train/face your fears, both vaxed an unwaxed. it is time for living with your convictions and to stop...
They don't explicate what delay, if any, occurs between the input at one gene and the result at the other. They comment on the torsion of the...
So a significant portion of healthcare professionals who are on the "front line" of the fight against Covid-19, who are far more experienced in...
"We are governed by a foreign country." As well as foreign entities, aka the cabal.
Comment: Surely, this puts parents at ease knowing that a pieces of cloth is still needed after vaccinating their children with experimental DNA modification. Notice the CDC and the White House are pushing vaccinations for young children even before Federal regulators meet to weigh the safety of it all. This goes to show the actual value of these regulators as they just fall in line as they have always done.