© unknown

"It is important to remember that behind these devastating numbers are families, friends, and community members who are grieving the loss of loved ones."

Drug overdose deaths in the United States hit a new record for the 12-month period ending March 2021, new government data shows.representing anew statistics from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's National Center for Health Statistics found. The numbers are provisional, and the CDC's estimate forCNN reported.Regina LaBelle, acting director of the Executive Office of the President Office of National Drug Control Policy, said in a statement:Opioids accounted for the highest number of overdose deaths, followed by synthetic opioids, excluding methadone, which was linked to the lowest number of overdose deaths.from March 2020 to March 2021:South Dakota's reported overdose deaths declined by 16.3%, the highest of any state.Between March 2020 and March 2021, the COVID-19 pandemic took hold in the United States and disrupted normal daily routines.The CDC data also show a 29.7% increase in drug overdose deaths between February 2020 and February 2021.Earlier this year, the CDC said theAt the time, National Institute on Drug Abuse Director Dr. Nora Volkow called the figure "chilling" and said