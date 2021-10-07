© AP Photo/Daniel Roca



The airport on the Spanish island of La Palma shut down again Thursday due to ashfall from a volcano thatScientists said, the National Geographic Institute said.The lava has forcedOfficials said the, hardened lava, straight into the sea. That has eased fears it could spread wider and cause more destruction.The German Research Center for Geosciences, which sent a team to La Palma, said the lava flow is 6,300 meters (6,900 yards) long, more than 1,000 meters (1,100 yards) wide at its broadest point, and up to 25 meters (82 feet) thick.The center's volcano researcher, Thomas Walter, said the situation is still tense and unpredictable."It is still too early to say...how this eruption will develop," he said in a statement.Prompt evacuations helped avoid casualties from the eruption, and most of the island of around 85,000 people is unaffected.The volcanic Canary Islands lie off the northwest coast of Africa.