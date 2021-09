© Trine Jonassen



As reported by RUV.is, a short, sharp earthquake of magnitude 3.7 was felt across the southwest of Iceland just before 02.00 thursday morning.The largest quake's epicentre was between Keilir and Litli hrútur, according to Met Office natural hazards specialist Bjarki Kaldalón Friis.The 3.7 quake followed a 3.5 at around 11.00 yesterday morning, and a handful of others around 3. The quakes are occurring at a depth of 6-7 kilometres and there is no sign of volcanic unrest. Live cameras are being monitored closely and new satellite images will be analysed today. The civil protection agency scientific council will meet this afternoon to discuss Reykjanes, and also Askja in the highlands.