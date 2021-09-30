About a hundred small earthquakes have been detected approximately one kilometer south of Keilir in the last 24 hours. The photo shows geometrical activity in Reykjadalur in Iceland.
© Trine Jonassen
As reported by RUV.is, a short, sharp earthquake of magnitude 3.7 was felt across the southwest of Iceland just before 02.00 thursday morning. Around 700 earthquakes have been registered around on the Reykjanes peninsula during the past day.

The largest quake's epicentre was between Keilir and Litli hrútur, according to Met Office natural hazards specialist Bjarki Kaldalón Friis. The earthquake swarm began on Monday and included 700 shakes yesterday and 400 so far today.

The 3.7 quake followed a 3.5 at around 11.00 yesterday morning, and a handful of others around 3. The quakes are occurring at a depth of 6-7 kilometres and there is no sign of volcanic unrest. Live cameras are being monitored closely and new satellite images will be analysed today. The civil protection agency scientific council will meet this afternoon to discuss Reykjanes, and also Askja in the highlands.