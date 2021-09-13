Officials on scene have indicated thatas a result of the blast. It's unclear whether the incident prompted any fatalities, but first responders have stated that two individuals remain unaccounted for.An explosion rocked an apartment building in a northern suburb of Atlanta, Georgia, on Sunday, the Dunwoody police department said."We are on scene with the Dekalb Co. and Sandy Springs Fire Dept. This is a very active scene and", the police tweeted.According to officials, entrances and exits in the Arrive Apartment have been closed off as the fire department works on scene. Captain Jason Daniels, who serves as the spokesperson for the DeKalb County Fire Rescue told reporters during a Sunday briefing that at least four individuals were transported to the hospital with minor injuries. The official also revealed that the explosionEarlier reports detailed thatDunwoody Deputy Fire Chief Melvin Carter further noted that the blast damaged at least 15 to 20 buildings in the surrounding area. Two individuals remain unaccounted for; however, it remains unclear whether anyone is trapped under the debris."Right now, we're still searching a building, we had a lot of structural damage and structural instability to the building," Carter relayed to reporters.Several videos allegedly made on scene were shared online. The precise number of casualties is not known.