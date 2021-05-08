fire chemical
© Times of India
Fire brigade officers at Jain and Jain MEKP chemical firm.
A serious fire broke out at a chemical firm in Morivali MIDC space of Ambernath within the wee hours of Saturday.

The incident occurred round 12.30am at Jain and Jain MEKP chemical firm.

The Ambernath fire brigade officers mentioned that three fire autos from Ulhasnagar and MIDC space have been used together with a number of water tankers to manage the fire.