A fire at a French cloud services firm has disrupted millions of websites,, according to internet monitors.The fire, which, the company said.There was no immediate explanation provided for the blaze, whichEurope's largest cloud services providerfollowing the blaze."Firefighters were immediately on the scene but could not control the fire" in the affected data centre, founder and chairman Octave Klaba said on Twitter. He said the plan for the next couple of weeks would include rebuilding the centres' equipment and checking their fiber optic connections.Some 100 firemen fought the blaze which sent a thick plume of black smoke into the night sky. Video images showed firefighters dousing one smouldering, multi-storey building in the early morning as they cooled down the site.Prettejohn estimated thatThe company said on Monday it had started the process for a potential IPO, without giving details.Several clients said their websites had gone offline or emails could not be accessed. There was no immediate news of any major data losses.The Centre Pompidou, one of France's best known art complexes, said its website was down. Cryptocurrency exchange Deribit said its blog was down but that trading had not been impacted, free chess server Lichess.org said it had lost 24 hours' worth of games history and news outlet eeNews Europe said its websites were offline.PR agency Caroline Charles Communication said its data was held at another site but that it had lost access to emails in the middle of Paris Fashion Week.OVHcloud declined to comment on its fire safety protocols. The site did not pose a toxic risk, it added.