Russian parents association boss asks government to ban TikTok over calls for children to protest

Young people attracted by calls for civil unrest from opposition activists could be putting themselves in harm's way, say Russian officials, telling parents to get their kids to watch a movie instead.The Ministry of Education in Moscow posted the stark warning to its page on the VKontakte social network on Thursday. Responsible for the protection of young people, the authorities noted thatthe officials said. "Be as vigilant as possible, take an interest in your children's plans and protect them from the dangers of these 'outings.' Spend the day together!"Anti-corruption campaigner Alexey. While it is not yet clear how many people might actually attend these gatherings, the Ministry claims there are activities far better suited to young people than political marches.In a list of activities parents could consider doing with their children to avoid them falling off the radar and into trouble, the education chiefs suggest "watching your favorite movies, taking a walk in the park, sledding, playing board games and cooking together with the whole family."Prominent activists Lyubov Sobol and Kira Yarmysh, both of whom work at Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation, were detained.Police across the country have urged people to stay home rather than participate in the unauthorized gatherings. Mass events have been banned in many regions over public health concerns during the Covid-19 pandemic. In Ekaterinburg, Russia's fourth most populous city, schoolchildren will be forced to attend an extra day of school online on Saturday, ensuring that they are studying rather than out protesting. Those that cannot dial in will have to present a note from a parent.The Moscow protest leader was transferred to Berlin's Charite hospital in a comatose state after what his supporters say was a state-sponsored assassination attempt with the nerve agent Novichok. The Kremlin has ridiculed these claims, with President Vladimir Putin's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, telling reporters that Navalny has a "persecution complex" and allegedly compares himself to Jesus.The head of Russia's Association of Parents' Committees and Communities has called on the government to ban TikTok, the Chinese video-sharing platform. Olga Letkova claims the app is being used to incite children to riot.Her comments came after Russian state regulator Roskomnadzor. Supporters of jailed opposition figure Alexey Navalny are planning marches for Saturday, in order to demand his release from prison. One tactic being used to encourage participation is through short videos on social media.Letkova told Russian online publication Snob that TikTok's tolerance of calls for children to go out and protest amounts to illegal "interference in our private lives.""As parents, we cannot allow it to happen because it is dangerous for our children to participate," she said.Letkova also spoke to the website Podyom, a Moscow-based news site. The association head asserted that"If social networks give children instructions on how to behave,," she said."On behalf of the Association of Parents' Committees and Communities, I am asking the authorities to ban TikTok and similar networks."On Monday, after he was sentenced to 30 days in pre-trial detention,. In the days since, TikTok has been flooded with calls to engage in street protest. The Moscow government has refused to authorize the march, citing Covid-19 safety.