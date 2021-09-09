fire covid hospital
© Twitter/@FannEsMur
At least 10 people have been killed in a fire that engulfed a modular Covid-19 hospital in the town of Tetovo, North Macedonia. Reports indicate that the blaze erupted after an explosion rocked the building.

The fire broke out around 9pm local time (7pm GMT) and promptly swept through the makeshift hospital. Flames ravaging the building and thick black smoke billowing from the site could be seen from afar.


North Macedonian Health Minister Venko Filipce confirmed that at least 10 people perished in the blaze, adding that the number of the victims could climb further.

He cautioned against speculation about the number of injured people, noting that doctors "have been fighting" for the lives of the survivors amid reports that several dozen people might have suffered injuries in the incident.

It is so far unclear how many people were inside the hospital as the fire ignited. It is also unknown what has caused the fire, which reportedly raged for over an hour before being extinguished.

Tetovo, an Albanian-majority town of some 65,000 people, has reported a spike in Covid-19 cases, and currently has the second-highest number of infections in the country.