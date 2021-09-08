© Виктория Смирнова

Emergency services in the Russian city of Noginsk raced to the scene of a colossal explosion at an apartment building in the early hours of Wednesday morning, with pictures and videos showing the devastation now emerging online.Rescuers were called out after the explosion echoed through the streets, while shrapnel peppered cars parked outside.Health officials in the city, located just outside the capital, Moscow, confirmed that at least thirteen people had been injured and that all victims had been hospitalized. Two victims are now understood to have died. Among those rescued from the building were two children aged between five and 11, who are understood to be in a stable condition and are receiving outpatient care.However,and a team of more than 60 people has begun a search for additional survivors.As the incident happened overnight, the store was mostly empty and rescuers said no casualties were reported.At the same time as news of the incident in Noginsk was breaking,in a serious condition with burns after the blast.