A huge fire which broke out underneath Elephant and Castle station leading to explosions and evacuations lFifteen engines and 100 firefighters were sent to the south east London station, wherVideos from the scene showed explosions sending fireballs out of the unit (below), with people having to evacuate the area. One image captured on social media showed a police officer carrying two children from the station.Six people including a police officer were injured in the fire, which. They were treated by paramedics for smoke inhalation and one was taken to hospital.The London Fire Brigade (LFB) reported thatHuge plumes of smoke could be seen billowing up from the station and the garage below."Officers are supporting LFB in Elephant and Castle. "There are significant road closures in place and the public are advised to avoid the area.Officers at the scene said the station has been fully evacuated along with the nearby Strata residential building.Residents were seen on the streets near the cordon with their pets having been evacuated andWe will be working with the police and with the fire investigation team, but at the moment that is not known."There's no concern at the moment that anyone is missing. The fire is being brought under control as we speak."There's a couple of cylinders, or, which will be in the process of cooling before we can declare it safe and move out.Sara Scarpa, 25, lives in nearby apartment building Hurlock Heights and said smoke and the noise of the explosion had reached her window.she said.Alex Leckie, 30, assistant manager at Tupi, said: "The entire building was evacuated, we began to smell smoke and the store owner went to check, we saw smoke billowing out and what I'm told is the mechanics were on fire, the smoke pillar started enveloping the apartment blocks as well and"I heard the police come and I thought there was an accident nearby, but then they started blocking the road off. I then came outside for a cigarette and saw all the black smoke," he said."I was really surprised to see it and a bit scared. They haven't told us anything. The smell was awful.Abdullah Safi, 21, who works at Chatkhara restaurant, was on his way to the Sainsbury's nearby to the station when he saw the flames.He said:, so I started recording on my phone., so I ran away. I ran back to my restaurant. I wasn't hurt or anything. I've never felt so much heat and so much smoke at once."I've never seen something that big - I was scared. And."Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said a member of the public and a police officer were being treated for smoke inhalation.Network Rail said initially trains would continue to travel through the station, but will not stop there.