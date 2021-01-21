© Twitter



A fire has broken out at a production facility belonging to the world's largest vaccine producer, the Serum Institute of India (SII)., however.On Thursday afternoon, emergency services were called to an SII plant in Pune, afterExecutive Director Suresh Jadhav confirmedSII is the world's largest vaccine manufacturer andThe mayor of Pune, Murlidhar Mohol, said a call had been received at 2.50pm local time alerting the authorities to the fire. He said 10 fire engines and at least two extra tankers had been rushed to the incident.The rescue operation is ongoing according to chief fire officer, PMC, Prashant Ranpise."There were four people inside the building. We have rescued three persons so far, although smoke is hampering the work.We have sent ten fire tenders so far," Ranpise told reporters.