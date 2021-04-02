© Blagoveschensk emergency service



Hero staff of Blagoveschensk cardio centreA medical team successfully completed heart surgery asand medical staff., and all but eight of the staff who were at the operation theatre were ordered to leave.. We had to continue, there was no decision-making about it, it just had to go on.'We completed it in full,' chief surgeon Valentin Filatov said.Answering if he was scared or if his hands trembled as smoke and flames engulfed the hospital, Valentin Filatov responded: 'Of course we were scared. We are human.'But his team showed 'composure and courage' because the surgery had to go on.The operation theatre was on the first floor of the two-storey hospital,, the local emergencies service reported.Thirty five firefighters and 11 units of fire extinguishing equipment were deployed to stop the blaze.The centre serves the city and all of Amur region in the Far East of Russia.