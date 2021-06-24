© Alasdair MacLeod/Daily Record



The Scottish Dark Sky Observatory in Ayrshire has been destroyed in a "suspicious" fire.A joint police and fire service investigation will be carried out to try to establish the cause.The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said it had sent four appliances to the scene in the early hours and crews remained on site.There were no reports of any casualties.Police Scotland asked any motorists with dash cams to check their footage if they were in the area.Det Con Steven Grey said: "The observatoryand the financial impact and damage caused is extremely significant."It is vital we establish the full circumstances surrounding what happened and I am appealing to anyone with information to come forward."The observatory is in a remote location and I would like to speak to anyone who may have been in the area on Tuesday night, into Wednesday morning."The Galloway Forest Park straddles the regions of East Ayrshire and Dumfries and Galloway and it achieved Dark Sky Park recognition in 2009. The observatory was officially opened in 2012.