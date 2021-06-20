The Hubble Space Telescope, which has been peering into the universe for more than 30 years, has been down for the past few days, NASA said Friday.The problem is a payload computer that stopped working last Sunday, the US space agency said.NASA said.An attempt to restart it on Monday failed.NASA said initialas the source of the computer problem.An attempt to switch to a back-up memory module also failed.Launched in 1990, the Hubble Space Telescope revolutionized the world of astronomy and changed our vision of the universe as it sent back images of the solar system, the Milky Way and distant galaxies.It is designed to peer deeper into the cosmos than ever before.