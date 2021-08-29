© Twitter / Vigili del Fuoco

A large fire has erupted in a high-rise residential building in Milan,, footage from the scene shows.The blaze broke out at the 20-story Torre dei Moro high-rise located in the south of the city on Sunday. The fireof the building, which has 16 stories of furnished apartments with lower floors reserved for business.The fire quickly spread across the building's facade,. The inferno sent burning pieces of the facade raining into the street and onto adjacent buildings. The blaze, however, has seemingly not spread into the building's internals, so far affecting it only superficially.While the now-destroyed panels have been touted as fireproof by the building's operator, the blaze showed it certainly was not the case."We have been told that the panels that covered the building were fireproof, instead they burned as quickly as if they were butter," a local resident told Ansa news agency.The blaze triggered a massive emergency services response, with multiple fire engines and crews rushing to the scene.Italy's Fire Rescue said, adding that firefighting crews are advancing toward the top floors of the building. Helicopter footage of the blaze shows multiple fire engines dousing the smoking building, while open flames are seen at two uppermost floors.Falling debris caused widespread destruction in the building's parking lot., leaving some as burnt-out husks.Several people have been affected by the smoke, yetor if people might still remain inside the scorched high-rise.