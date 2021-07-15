







An investigation has been launched in the Russian resort town of Gelendzhik, after a first-floor gas explosion at a hotel killed at least one person and injured five more, including a child, sending victims to intensive care.Gelendzhik, located on the Black Sea, is a popular summer tourist destination for Russian domestic travel.The explosion took place at the four-story Azaria Hotel in the center of city,. According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, following the blast,after being trapped under the hotel.According to the Investigative Committee,, and injured five more, including three men, one woman and one child. All of them were taken to the hospital with burns and other injuries.The local mayor, Aleksey Bogodistov, revealed that tRegional governor Veniamin Kondratyev has ordered all guests to be resettled into different accommodation.Gelendzhik made worldwide news earlier this year, when a video produced by imprisoned opposition figure Alexey Navalny and his now-disbanded group the Anti-Corruption Foundation alleged that Russian President Vladimir Putin owned a secret private retreat in the area. The documentary has so far had more than 117 million views on YouTube. The Kremlin has completely denied that Putin owns the so-called palace.