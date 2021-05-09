The blaze, which erupted in a distillation unit, was caused by a leak in a pumping station, state media reported.Syrian firefighters extinguished a major blaze on Sunday that engulfed areas of its main Homs refinery in the west of the nation.The fireState television showed live footage of flames shooting out of parts of the refinery with black smoke plumes in the distance as firefighters battled the blaze.SANA, the state news agency, citing a local firefighting official, reported the fire"The cooling process is now underway. There are no casualties," chief of the Homs firefighting brigade, Hassan Amar, said.Syria has for years faced gasoline and fuel shortages, forcing it to ration supplies distributed across government-held areas and to apply several rounds of steep price hikes.