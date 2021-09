© Bill Saxton / NRAO / AUI / NSF



Like most stars

these two were born as a binary pair

D.Z. Dong et al. 2021. A transient radio source consistent with a merger-triggered core collapse supernova. Science 373 (6559): 1125-1129; doi: 10.1126/science.abg6037

Using data collected by the Very Large Array Sky Survey (VLASS), astronomers have found evidence that a compact object — a black hole or neutron star — spiraled its way into the core of a companion star in the VT 1210+4956 system and caused it to explode as a supernova."Theorists had predicted that this could happen, but this is the first time we've actually seen such an event," said Dillon Dong, a graduate student at Caltech.Dong and colleagues first detected radio emission from VT 1210+4956 in VLASS data.They then observed the system using NSF's Karl G. Jansky Very Large Array (VLA) and the Keck telescope at the W.M. Keck Observatory They later found that the Monitor of All-sky X-ray Image (MAXI) instrument aboard the International Space Station (ISS) hadThe data from all these observations allowed the astronomers to piece together the fascinating history ofthrough its normal, nuclear fusion-powered lifetimenuclear fusion producing the"That jet is what produced the X-rays seen by the MAXI instrument aboard the ISS, and this confirms the date of this event in 2014," Dong said."The companion star was going to explode eventually, but this merger accelerated the process," Dong said.The material ejected by the 2014 supernova explosion moved much faster than the material thrown off earlier from the companion star, and by the time VLASS observed the object, the supernova blast was colliding with that material, causing powerful shocks that produced the bright radio emission seen by the VLA."All the pieces of this puzzle fit together to tell this amazing story," said Dr. Gregg Hallinan, also from Caltech."The remnant of a star that exploded a long time ago plunged into its companion, causing it, too, to explode."The findings appear today in the journal Science.