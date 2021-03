© Yuji Nakamura



© Alison Klesman via TheSkyX



© Alison Klesman (via TheSkyX)



At around 7 P.M. JST on the evening of March 18, Japanese amateur astronomer Yuji Nakamura spotted something strange: A new point of light in the familiar constellation Cassiopeia the Queen.Researchers at Kyoto University quickly followed up using the 3.8-meter Seimei Telescope atop Mt. Chikurinji in Japan. They obtained a spectrum of the new object, hoping to determine its nature based on clues hiding in its light.They discovered that the object, which is cataloged as PNV J23244760+6111140, isAs @popastro points out, if you follow a line from the 2nd magnitude star Schedar (Alpha [α] Cassiopeiae) through the first magnitude star Caph (Beta [β] Cassiopeiae), you'll be directed almost right to the nova's location.The nova sits about 5.9° northwest of Caph, which marks the western end of the W asterism. Alternatively, you can find the nova about 30' east-southeast of NGC 7635, also known as the Bubble Nebula, or 10' northwest of the magnitude 6.6 field star, HIP 115691.For those with go-to instruments, you can slew directly to PNV J23244760+6111140 by inputting the following coordinates:Right Ascension: 23h 24m 47.60sDeclination: +61° 11' 14.0"And that means you should track it down as soon as possible. So, turn your binoculars or telescope to Cassiopeia this weekend and stay tuned as astronomers following this exciting event!