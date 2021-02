© Brian Christensen/Stocktrek Images



Beginning in 2018, one of the brightest X-ray lights in the sky went dark, and scientists still aren't sure why.The black hole responsible for creating the lights-out mystery lives in X-ray light , as it feeds on its companion star. As the material circles the cosmic drain, the particles within rub together, generating energy before dropping into the darkness at the black hole's center. That swirling material is the black hole's accretion disk, which lights up with X-rays as the black hole devours more and more sustenance.But researchers saw something surprising beginning, and no one had ever seen anything like it before.So what's going on?"We suggest that this state should be identified as the 'obscured state,'" the researchers wrote in a new paper published Jan. 1 to the arXiv database, which has not yet been peer-reviewed.In other words, something has come in between the light source and the Swift X-ray Telescope that's been monitoring the object, obscuring the telescope's view."The obscuration geometry" —said lead study author Mayura Balakrishnan, a graduate student in astronomy at the University of Michigan.No existing telescope can resolve details of the faraway system, so Balakrishnan and her co-authors had to make inferences from how the light coming from GRS 1915+105 changed from day to day between 2018 and 2019.Black holes with large companion stars sometimes dim because stellar winds from their companions can push clouds of gas in front of their lights.The researchers concluded that "there is a lot of gas in some structure that scatters and blocks light coming from the central engine and accretion disk."In other words, whatever's blocking the light is likely coming from the accretion disk itself.The nature of that structure, however, is still a mystery.. The difference is that the fuel for supermassive black holes comes from clouds of matter in their galactic cores, while GRS 1915+105 rips its fuel from a neighboring star. So understanding what's going on with this star-eater could shed light on what's going on in the heaviest objects in the universe.