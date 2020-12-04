© NASA/ESA/STScI/W.P. Maksym (CfA)



© NASA, ESA, STScI/W.P. Maksym (CfA)



© NASA, ESA, and Z. Levy (STScI)



Astronomers believe they are getting a glimpse of the structure of a black hole, after the Hubble Space Telescope spotted a collection of rays and shadows beaming out from the center of a galaxy millions of light-years away.Black holes are the universe's greatest monsters, rapidly consuming everything in their vicinity. Their gravity is so powerful thathard to study.However, experts have noticedstretching out from the center of the galaxy IC 5063, as if something enormous is standing in the way of the intense light.Experts believe this could be a black hole in the heart of the galaxy casting its shadow into space, and a quirk of alignment may be allowing them a glimpse of its structure.Some shafts of light penetrate the gaps in the dust ring, creating bright rays that resemble the beams of light that can be seen radiating from the sun at sunset.explained astronomer Peter Maksym of the Harvard Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics.Because scientists have never witnessed this phenomenon before, it may take them some time to definitively prove that a black hole is causing the strange shadows and beams. However, the development presents a tantalizing scientific discovery and a rich opportunity for further research.